US Open 2025 Women's singles draw: Biggest winner and loser ft. Iga Swiatek

The draw for the 2025 US Open was released on August 21, with the New York Major slated to begin on August 24. The women's draw is headed by last year's champion, Aryna Sabalenka.

Ad

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are the second and third seeds in New York, with the likes of Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys, and Jasmine Paolini being the other Top 10 seeds.

Like all other tennis draws, the 2025 US Open also has its share of winners and losers, players who got the luck of the draw and the ones who potentially have a tricky path at the Major.

Iga Swiatek has an easy path in a bid for a second US Open title

Second seed and 2022 champion, Iga Swiatek, has a potentially smooth path to the final at the 2025 US Open. She begins her campaign against Emiliana Arango in the first round, which will be the first meeting between the two, but given the Pole's record in the initial rounds of a Major, she is expected to come through this round with ease. Her likely second-round opponent will be Suzan Lamens, who should be an easy enough opponent for the second seed.

Ad

Trending

Swiatek's likely third-round opponent will be 29th-seeded Anna Kalinskaya. The head-to-head is tied at 1-1 between Swiatek and Kalinskaya, but the Pole recently won their Cincinnati Open encounter comprehensively. Her likely fourth-round opponent will be 13th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova, against whom she had a 4-2 win/loss record.

Swiatek's probable quarterfinal opponent will be the eighth seed, Amanda Anisimova. Given how their only professional encounter went at the 2025 Wimbledon final, the Pole is the favorite to win that probable clash. Her likely semifinal opponent is either third-seeded Coco Gauff or sixth-seeded Madison Keys. The Pole has an 11-4 win/loss record against Gauff and a 5-2 win/loss record against Keys.

Ad

Swiatek will likely face top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2025 US Open. Even though she lost her last match against the Belarusian at the French Open semifinal, she has an overall 8-5 head-to-head record against the top seed, including a win at the US Open semi-final back in 2022.

Aryna Sabalenka has a tricky title defense at the 2025 US Open

In Picture: Aryna Sabalenka in action (Getty)

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka has her work cut out for her at the 2025 US Open, as she prepares to defend her title from last year. She has a first-round match against Rebeka Masarova and a potential second-round match against Polina Kudermetova. Sabalenka has a winning 1-0 head-to-head record against both players and should not be a problem in getting past the early rounds.

Ad

Sabalenka's potential third-round opponent will be 31st-seeded Leylah Fernandez. Fernandez has won her only match against Sabalenka, which was at the US Open back in 2021. The top seed has another tricky opponent in 19th-seeded Clara Tauson in the fourth round, against whom she has a 1-1 win/loss record, with both of their matches in 2025. While the Belarusian won the Australian Open match, Tauson won in Dubai.

Ninth-seeded Elena Rybakina will be Sabalenka's probable quarterfinal opponent in New York. Even though the top seed has an overall 7-5 lead in the head-to-head record against Rybakina, it was the latter who won dominantly at the pair's last encounter at the Cincinnati Open. Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula or fifth-seeded Mirra Andreeva will be Sabalenka's potential semifinal opponent. The Top seed has a 7-2 and 4-2 head-to-head record against them, respectively.

Sabalenka will most likely have to go through second seed, Iga Swiatek, in the final in New York this year to recapture her title. The Belarusian has a 5-8 head-to-head record against the Pole, winning their French Open encounter in June. However, given the Pole's current form, it will be a tough challenge for the defending champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More