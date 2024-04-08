Fans have delightfully reacted to Ben Shelton beating Frances Tiafoe to clinch the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships title in Houston on Sunday.

Despite entering the event with a 2-7 win-loss record and a five-match losing streak on clay, Shelton turned things around impressively at the ATP 250 claycourt event.

The 21-year-old claimed a hard-fought 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win over defending champion Tiafoe in the final to clinch his maiden title on clay, becoming the tournament's youngest champion since Andy Roddick's triumph at the age of 18.

Tennis fans were thrilled with Ben Shelton's victory, lauding the American for exceeding expectations by displaying a surprising improvement on clay.

"Honestly I expected him to win 2 or 3 matches on clay tops this year so a title is exceeding expectations already. Looking forward to seeing how he does in Madrid," one fan posted.

"Ben was already training and hitting on clay in off season last year than in hardcourt. That's how serious he is to improve on clay. Ben has weapons. His forehand is actually more consistent on slow surface. And unlike other American players, Ben hits with a lot of spin and his serve has too much spin too. He will improve more with experience. He will do well in Madrid and Rome," another fan chimed in.

One fan also suggested that Shelton's 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-2 win over Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the US Open last year had set them on opposite career trajectories.

The fan's claim likely stems from Tiafoe's struggles during the 2024 season, given his less-than-ideal 7-7 win-loss record leading up to the ATP 250 event.

"Really feels like that USO match put these two on opposite career trajectories. A lot could still change, but I bet today felt real bad for Tiafoe. On the bright side, I’m increasingly optimistic about Shelton’s ability to make deep runs at slams," the fan wrote.

Other fans, meanwhile, celebrated Ben Shelton's unexpected triumph, playfully dubbing the American 'Ben Clayton.'

"Skeptics have valid points, but be honest, zero of us had "Shelton wins a clay court title" on your 2024 bingo cards," one fan commented.

"BEN CLAYTON CAREER HIGH AND PRETTY MUCH THE US #1 Proud of him. Let's hope he can at least make it to the QFs of another clay tournament," another fan posted.

"Ben Clayton lets go!" said another.

Fans also backed the World No. 14 to produce strong results during the European claycourt swing, particularly at the upcoming Madrid Open.

"Shelton will surprise people on European clay in altitude (Madrid, Geneva)," one fan predicted.

"Houston is definitely significantly faster than most clay tournaments. But then again so is Madrid so those conditions aren't necessarily bad for him either," another fan shared.

"Ben Shelton will be a menace on clay. Calling it now. This boy's forehand is so consistent on slow surface. He really is about to surprise the world in upcoming clay season. I am sure he will be great in Madrid and Rome," wrote another.

Ben Shelton addresses Frances Tiafoe after Houston triumph: "Thanks for everything that you do for our sport and people who look like you and me"

Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton

Following his triumph, Ben Shelton humorously apologized to Frances Tiafoe for thwarting his compatriot's bid for a successful title defense in Houston as he congratulated the latter for a stellar week.

"Great week Foe. Great job to you and your team. I know this one stings, sorry you didn't go back-to-back titles, but you're that type of player who can go back to back. I want to see you do it again this year, hopefully in Stuttgart," Ben Shelton said during the trophy presentation.

The 21-year-old also expressed gratitude to Tiafoe for his contribution to promoting diversity in tennis, hailing him as an inspiration for people of color in the sport.

"You've been such an inspiration to kids, people of colour in our sport, just an amazing representation.

"You've been that guy to always put on for us and always be selfless, thinking about others, kids younger than you. So thanks for everything that you do for our sport and people who look like you and me," he added.

Both Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe have opted to skip the Monte-Carlo Masters and are expected to return to action at the Madrid Open, which commences on April 22.

