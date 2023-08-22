US Open receives designation of being a safe space for LGBTQ+ community by New York City's historic Stonewall Inn

The US Open has recently been designated as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community by the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City.

In the months preceding the US Open, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) collaborated with SIGBI Safe Spaces (an organization, known for embodying the spirit and values of the Stonewall Inn) and underwent a rigorous 10-step certification process.

The aim was to guarantee that the tournament actively promotes equality and provides a secure environment for LGBTQ+ employees, players, coaches, officials, fans, and all other attendees. Furthermore, both USTA and US Open employees underwent comprehensive training to foster an inclusive atmosphere.

Marisa Grimes, USTA's Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, stated that certifying the American Grand Slam as a Safe Space amplifies the voices of the LGBTQ+ community in one of tennis' grandest stage. It also serves as a powerful testament to their ongoing commitment in promoting "freedom, equality, and safety for all."

Grimes was joined by former World No. 1 doubles player Rennae Stubbs along with Stonewall dignitaries on Monday at the iconic West Village landmark to receive a certificate that symbolizes the establishment's Safe Space status.

US Open refuses to budge despite players' repeated concerns over late-night conclusions; stands firm on continuing with two night matches

The organizers of the US Open have stood firm in their decision to continue with two night matches, despite the players' repeated concerns about late-night finishes.

Players such as Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Aryna Sabalenka have voiced their concerns regarding the issue of late-night finishes in tennis tournaments. They stated that these late finishes are highly unfavorable, as players require sufficient breaks to guarantee optimal recovery throughout the duration of an event.

The US Open tournament director, Stacey Allaster, recently revealed that there was meticulous deliberation undertaken by the senior leadership team regarding the match's start time. After thorough consideration, they ultimately determined that commencing the evening session earlier would pose significant challenges for New Yorkers attending the matches.

"We looked at the start time of the match. Could we start the evening session earlier, instead of 7, start it at 6? We decided that's not really a possibility because it's hard for New Yorkers to get here even by 7," she said.

Stacey Allaster stated that, at present, they will adhere to the existing plan of hosting two night matches.

"At the moment we're staying the course with two night matches. We'll continue to evaluate it. I think until we were to dramatically change a feature that we offer our fans, we'll experience this late-night moment here," she added.

