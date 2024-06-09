Iga Swiatek's playful search for tiramisu inside the French Open trophy amused tennis fans. The World No.1 secured her fourth title at Roland Garros after defeating Jasmine Paolini in the final match.

Swiatek entered the 2024 French Open on the back of consecutive title wins at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. The two-time defending champion defeated Leolia Jeanjean, Naomi Osaka, Marie Bouzkova, Anastasia Potapova, Marketa Vondrousova, and Coco Gauff to secure her place in her third consecutive French Open title match.

In the final match the World No.1, defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in one hour and eight minutes to claim her third consecutive title at Roland Garros and her fifth Grand Slam title overall.

Trending

With the win over Paolini, Iga Swiatek became the first woman since Monica Seles in 1992-94 and Justine Henin in 2005-07 to achieve three consecutive titles at Roland Garros.

Following her win, tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert presented Swiatek with the Suzanne-Lenglen cup. Known for her love of tiramisu, Swiatek playfully checked the inside of the trophy for her favorite dessert, only to be disappointed when it wasn't there.

The video of Iga Swiatek searching for tiramisu inside the cup was shared by the official social media account of Roland Garros.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans were amused and found humour in the Pole's quest in searching for the dessert. They also hilariously chastised the French Open organisers for not including tiramisu inside the trophy.

One fan stated that the organisers were "useless" as they had four chances, referring to Swiatek winning the title four times, to give her the dessert but failed to do so.

"You useless people have had 4 chances," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan jokingly suggested that Swiatek's winning streak at Roland Garros may continue until she finds tiramisu inside the trophy.

"She won't stop winning until she gets one," a fan wrote.

"She deserves all the tiramisu," a fan wrote.

Several fans questioned the organisers as to why they did not give the dessert to the World No.1.

"And you don't give her a tiramisu again? You never learn I guess?" a fan posted.

"And why it wasn’t there @rolandgarros?" a fan questioned.

Others suggested that Iga Swiatek should have been searching for French dessert macarons instead of the Italian dessert tiramisu.

"Tiramisu comes from Italy. Should be "Looking for macaron"," a fan posted.

"You could have been leaving at least the ingredients in there every year. She could have made it herself by now!" a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek on the French Open 2024 final: "It was a really good match, the level was pretty high"

Iga Swiatek

Following her win over 12th seed Jasmine Paolini in the final of the 2024 French Open, Iga Swiatek gave her thoughts on the match and the tournament. She described the playing experience at the clay Major as "surreal ."

The World No.1 also stated that she was proud of herself and prided in her ability in being able to handle the expectations and pressure and ultimately win the title

"This tournament has been pretty surreal with its beginning and with second round, and then I was able to get my game better and better every match. I'm really proud of myself, because the expectations obviously have been pretty high from the outside. Pressure, as well. I'm happy that I just went for it and I was ready to deal with all of this. Yeah, and I could win," Swiatek said [WTATennis.com].

Swiatek also stated that the final match was a "really good match" with the quality of the tennis played being "pretty high" despite what the score suggests.

"I think it was a really good match. I got broken at the beginning, so it wasn't maybe perfect, but I think the level was pretty high. It wasn't so easy as the score says. I think I played pretty well considering all these facts and the pressure," she added.

Iga Swiatek will next move to the grass-court season and is scheduled to play at the Berlin Ladies Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback