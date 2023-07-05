The tradition of rain delays at Wimbledon has made its appearance this year as well, as heavy showers led to the suspension of many first-round matches on Day 2 and continued to hamper play on Day 3.

However, the organizer's decision to also delay matches on two courts with roofs - Centre Court and Court 1- has left many in the tennis world baffled. First up on Centre Court on Day 3 were Daria Kasatkina and Jodie Burrage, and on Court 1 were Daniil Medvedev and Arthur Fery. But, their matches were delayed as SW19 authorities wanted to start the game with roofs open.

Tennis fans, already frustrated by numerous holds up, were up in arms about the decision and found it nonsensical to not start play as soon as possible.

Journalist Jose Morgado pointed out that 69 first-round matches needed to be completed before mid-Wednesday London time and added that not starting play on roofed courts does not make any sense.

"Well, now this is just stupid. You guys have 69 round 1 matches to finish mid wednesday. What the hell," Morgado tweeted.

José Morgado



You guys have 69 round 1 matches to finish mid wednesday.



"What an utter shambles. Wimbledon making themselves look stupid. They have 69 matches to catch up on... but, lets wait around some more," a fan wrote.

"What an utter shambles. Wimbledon making themselves look stupid. They have 69 matches to catch up on... but, lets wait around some more," a fan wrote.

"What's the point of a roof!? I truly find it so annoying. Yes if it stops raining, open the roof. But if it's already raining… why not start? Already so delayed," another user chided.

"What’s the point of a roof!? I truly find it so annoying. Yes if it stops raining, open the roof. But if it’s already raining… why not start? Already so delayed," another user chided.

"This is absolutely ridiculous. Wimbledon get a grip, no one paid money to sit on their arse in the rain," a fan commented.

"This is absolutely ridiculous. Wimbledon get a grip, no one paid money to sit on their arse in the rain," a fan commented.

"PLAY THE MATCH!! They don't have time for these shenanigans this is ridiculous," wrote an annoyed fan.

"PLAY THE MATCH!! They don’t have time for these shenanigans this is ridiculous," wrote an annoyed fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Surely the organisers don't need reminding that there are 87 MATCHES to be played today? Just bloody get on with it."

"cancel the tournament ig there are so many matches that have to be played what the fuck are you doing"

"Should've been using Centre-Court and No.1 Court since 11am with the amount of matches to catch up on and finish."

"in what universe is this a good idea omg chances are they will start play with the open roof and it will start raining torrentially ten minutes into the match so that not only will they need to close the roof, the court will be wet and they'll need to wait for it to dry"

"This is ridiculous. That's why there's a roof! Use it! Matches should be starting earlier on Centre Court and Court 1 on days like this. My goodness!"

"I feel lucky today that I played on Court 1" - Ons Jabeur after rain delays and play suspension at Wimbledon 2023

Ons Jabeur during her press conference

Ons Jabeur kicked off her 2023 Wimbledon campaign with a routine 6-3, 6-3 win over Poland's Magdalena Frech in her opening round at Court 1, where the roof was closed due to heavy rains in London. This facility allowed Jabeur's match to continue while other first-round matches on the court without roofs were suspended.

During her post-match press conference, Jabeur was asked about her thoughts on the rain delays and hopes for the weather to get better soon. The Tunisian recalled that she also had her matches at Wimbledon stopped when she played at smaller courts in past years and counted herself lucky to be scheduled on court 1.

"Yeah, I think I had my matches was canceled before when I was playing on the small courts. Yeah, again, I feel lucky today that I played on Court 1. It's a shame that the weather is like this. Hopefully it will get better the next few days. I honestly haven't seen the weather, so let's see, let's hope," Jabeur said.

The World No. 6 further commented on her good friend Anett Kontaveit, whose first-round match also got delayed as she was scheduled to play on a smaller court. Kontaveit, 27, had announced that she will retire from professional tennis after Wimbledon due to persistent back issues.

"I know some matches, because I've been waiting for Anett's match, and she hasn't played yesterday or today. Hopefully she will get to play. I believe the weather is sad that she's leaving, so they don't want her to play (smiling)."

