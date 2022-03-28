"Venus and Serena Williams honestly don't deserve to have their dad dragged into whatever this was" - Tennis fans unhappy with Will Smith over controversial Oscar speech

Will Smith had a Sunday to remember at the 94th Academy Awards. The actor bagged his first ever Best Actor Award for playing Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams in King Richard.

But his win was overshadowed by another shocking incident. A few minutes before winning the Oscar for his memorable performance in the biopic, the 53-year-old landed in controversy for slapping fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock in full public view.

Smith's actions came about after Rock made a rather inappropriate joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, the former's wife who suffers from Alopecia -- a health condition that leads to involuntary hair loss. Although the American later "apologized" to the Academy for the incident, it did not sit kindly with tennis fans on social media.

Movies @moreoffilms The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars https://t.co/cGQ3plSEiz

They took particular offense to Will Smith's acceptance speech after the win, where he implied that his actions were the result of "love" and even suggested that they were similar to what Richard Williams did to protect his own family.

In addition to calling the American out for resorting to physical violence, users on Twitter also expressed their displeasure at his invoking of Venus and Serena Williams' father to justify his behavior.

"Disgusted that Will Smith used Richard Williams to try & justify his actions. Disgusted," one fan wrote.

Ricardo Taylor @sirricardo8 #Oscar I’m a HUGE @willsmith fan but tonight was extremely unprofessional and lacking class. I’m the first to defend the honor of my family. But on television? Then proceed to soil Richard Williams name by using his legacy as justification!? Shameful #disgusting #Oscar s2022 I’m a HUGE @willsmith fan but tonight was extremely unprofessional and lacking class. I’m the first to defend the honor of my family. But on television? Then proceed to soil Richard Williams name by using his legacy as justification!? Shameful #disgusting #Oscar #Oscars2022

"Comparing you assaulting someone because he made a joke about your wife to the struggles Richard Williams went through raising his children in Compton is the new definition of idiot privilege," another fan tweeted.

Mr.RealEstate @stevenpbragg I just lost a lot of respect for Will Smith. Being a LOVE vessel doesn't require slapping someone on National television to say the least. Something else is going on and it's NOT Richard Williams story. #Angry I just lost a lot of respect for Will Smith. Being a LOVE vessel doesn't require slapping someone on National television to say the least. Something else is going on and it's NOT Richard Williams story. #Angry

"I think Richard Williams should be given a chance to portray Will Smith, beat the shit out of Chris Rock, and win an Oscar of his own. It’s only fair," one user joked.

Angela Moschetta @ammnoseitall How is @TheAcademy allowing Will Smith to stay in that theater and remain eligible for an Oscar? That was DISGRACEFUL and representative of the absolute worst of Richard Williams. How is @TheAcademy allowing Will Smith to stay in that theater and remain eligible for an Oscar? That was DISGRACEFUL and representative of the absolute worst of Richard Williams.

""I look like the crazy father, Just like they said about Richard Williams" - Will Smith. Champions Venus and Serena Williams honestly don't deserved to have their dad dragged into whatever this was," another user wrote.

"I look like the crazy father, Just like they said about Richard Williams" - Will Smith.



Will Smith trying to justify slapping Chris Rock by blaming love and comparing himself to Richard Williams is some serious nonsense. Richard Williams is probably like, don't be roping me into this mess.

Many fans were of the opinion that Will Smith's exploits ruined what should have been an extraordinary moment for Venus and Serena Williams. Several blamed the actor for selfishly making it all about himself instead of what it should have been about all along -- a tribute to Richard Williams.

"Staged or not, Will Smith's ruined this night for the Williams sisters and that is REALLY unfair. Instead of talking about the film & Richard Williams everyone is talking about Will Smith & Chris Rock. That is really selfish and nothing can excuse it," one account tweeted.

melina ⚾︎ @keekayseager NOT WILL SMITH SAYING “RICHARD WILLIAMS WAS A FIERCE DEFENDER OF HIS FAMILY” AFTER WHAT JUST WENT DOWN NOT WILL SMITH SAYING “RICHARD WILLIAMS WAS A FIERCE DEFENDER OF HIS FAMILY” AFTER WHAT JUST WENT DOWN 😭😭😭😭😭

"I just feel awful, foremost, for the Williams family, who put so much into making this movie the best it could be, and didn’t do anything to deserve how this night imploded," Racquet Magazine Senior Editor Ben Rothenberg tweeted.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg I just feel awful, foremost, for the Williams family, who put so much into making this movie the best it could be, and didn’t do anything to deserve how this night imploded. I just feel awful, foremost, for the Williams family, who put so much into making this movie the best it could be, and didn’t do anything to deserve how this night imploded.

Rebecca Winter @SkyCatch_Her @FlipBlue2022 @BenRothenberg Totally agree. Also hated his speech about protecting all the women who worked with him on the film. The young actresses playing the girls, ok, but Aunjanue Ellis? She's an adult colleague who he should be honored to work with but doesn't need his protection. @FlipBlue2022 @BenRothenberg Totally agree. Also hated his speech about protecting all the women who worked with him on the film. The young actresses playing the girls, ok, but Aunjanue Ellis? She's an adult colleague who he should be honored to work with but doesn't need his protection.

"Between Jane Campion's "Venus and Serena Williams, you don’t play against the men” speech and Will Smith's “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family” Oscar speech justifying his assault, no one has been through it more than the Williams sisters this awards season," another account wrote.

Will Smith's win marked the only Academy Award for Venus and Serena Williams as Executive Producers on the night

Venus and Serena Williams could collect only one Academy Award as Executive Producers

King Richard had six nominations going into Sunday, but barring Will Smith, none of the others bore fruit for Venus Williams and Serena Williams in their capacity as Executive Producers.

In the Best Picture category, the film lost to CODA. Aunjanue Ellis, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the sisters' mother Oracene Price, missed out on the award to Ariana DeBose (West Side Story).

Variety @Variety Here's the moment Billie Eilish and FINNEAS won the #Oscar for Best Original Song for "No Time To Die." bit.ly/3IP7K13 Here's the moment Billie Eilish and FINNEAS won the #Oscar for Best Original Song for "No Time To Die." bit.ly/3IP7K13 https://t.co/7DM09v96qM

Beyonce's 'Be Alive' lost in the Best Original Song category to Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die'. In the technical department, Zach Baylin did not stand a chance against Kenneth Brannagh (Belfast) for Best Original Screenplay whereas Pamela Martin was second-best to Joe Walker (Dune) in Best Film Editing.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala