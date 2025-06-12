Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Petri continues to show his support for Reilly Opelka as American reaches Libema Open QF

Venus Williams' boyfriend, Andrea Preti, reacted to American Reilly Opelka's tennis skills at the 2025 Libema Open. At the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships, Opelka trounced Nicholas Jarry in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarter-finals, slated for June 13, 2025.

Venus Williams made headlines when she was spotted vacationing with Danish-born actor and director Andrea Preti in Nerano, Italy. The seven-time Grand Slam winner cozied up with the latter and even got neck massages from Preti as they enjoyed their quality time on a yacht. The couple has not confirmed their relationship, but spent a Bahamanian holiday in January this year. They often share love and admiration for each other on social media as well.

In the actor's recent Instagram story, he shifted his attention to another tennis player, Reilly Opelka, who displayed strong skills at the Libema Open.

He shared the post of a video creator and captioned it with two hammer emojis, tagging Opelka and the owner of the clip.

Preti reacts to Reilly Opelka's tennis at Libema Open; Instagram - @andreapreti88

Preti was in awe of his girlfriend's photo dump that featured her in Lacoste outfits at the French Open. Venus Williams was a member of the broadcasting team for TNT Sports, enjoying downtime from tennis.

Preti commented with a leaf and a white emoji below Williams' post.

The 44-year-old will join her sister and biggest rival, Serena, on a video podcast on X Originals, slated to start in August 2025.

Venus Williams shared her feelings about commentating for the first time at the Roland Garros

VenDove & Venus Williams Team Up On The First Ever Limited-Edition Dove Beauty Bar - Source: Getty

Venus Williams last played in a Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open, and she last won a match against Veronika Kudermetova in Cincinnati that year. She has since been inactive without dropping any hints of her return to the competitive court.

Recently, she took up the role of commentator for the first time at the Roland Garros, expressing how it was both exciting and challenging for her to be on the other side.

"Listen, I'm really nervous. Am I going to cancel myself by saying something crazy? Everybody's like, 'be yourself'. I'm trying, but it's interesting to be on this side right?"

She further shared her take on broadcasting duties, saying:

"Because when you come as a player, your mind is already on the next match, you're not even thinking about this interview. You kind of get through it, but as a broadcaster/journalist, you want to do your best. Hopefully people watch and hopefully fans get some sort of insight into what it's like to be a player, what it's like to be out there."

Venus Williams partnered with women's doubles with her sister and the pair won 14 major titles and three Olympic golds.

