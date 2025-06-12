Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti reacts to American's stylish French Open photodump

Venus Williams' boyfriend, Andrea Preti, reacted to her photodump, which included multiple outfits the American wore during the French Open. She was a part of a broadcast team at Roland Garros this year.

The 44-year-old American, who has not retired from playing, shared a carousel of images on Instagram showcasing her outfits in Paris. She campaigned for Lacoste at the 2025 French Open and was also a broadcaster for TNT Sports. Her images included an iconic click with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Her boyfriend, Danish-born actor and director, Preti, commented on the post with a leaf and heart emoji.

Andrea Preti's comment on Venus Williams' post | Instagram @venuswilliams

Venus' sister Serena Williams also commented on the post:

"So pretty"

Venus Williams was in Paris during the 2025 French Open, where Coco Gauff won her second Grand Slam title and Carlos Alcaraz defended his title successfully. The 44-year-old American was part of the broadcasting team of TNT Sports along with Andre Agassi.

Meanwhile, there were rumors earlier this year that Williams had retired from the sport, but she quashed them during an interview with TNT.

"While I haven’t retired and am still open to returning to the court when the time feels right, commentating allows me to stay immersed in the sport without the physical demands of competition," she said while addressing the retirement question.

Williams last played at the Miami Open in 2024, where she was ousted in the first round. Before that, she was ousted from the first round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Venus Williams sparked engagement rumors with boyfriend Andrea Preti earlier in 2025

Venus Williams at the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet - Source: Getty

In February 2025, Venus Williams ignited engagement rumors, as she wore a ring on her left hand during a training session in Rome with boyfriend Andrea Preti. The ring remained on her finger as the actor watched from the stands.

Williams and Preti have been rumored to be together since July 2024, after being spotted vacationing. The pair traveled to the Bahamas in January 2025, where Williams referred to Preti as "the best company" in an Instagram selfie.

The February ring sighting was followed by their appearance at Milan Fashion Week, where the couple was spotted together on the red carpet. They shared a kiss, confirming their relationship. Although neither has confirmed an engagement, it remains to be seen if they announce something soon.

