Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti sends her a 1-word message after she turns heads at Lacoste event in Paris

Venus Williams received a sweet message from her boyfriend, Andrea Preti, after she attended Lacoste's Fall Winter Collection Fashion Runway. This event was executed for the namesake founder of the brand, Rene Lacoste.

Williams shared glimpses of her visit to the event on social media. She shared a bunch of pictures, where she was seen in a fashionable all-green outfit paired with an oversized blazer. She enhanced the entire look by wearing a green-colored scarf and striking several poses. The post's caption read:

"La vie en @Lacoste"

This caught the attention of her boyfriend, Preti, who shared a sweet one-word reaction to this by commenting under the post that read:

"👆🔥baby."

Andrea Preti's comment on Instagram

Williams made her relationship official by appearing with him at the Dsquared2 fashion show, where they shared an adorable kiss for the cameras in Milan. The American tennis player wore a stunning pink-colored suit, and Preti wore a fashionable all-black suit for the event.

The duo also shared an adorable conversation on social media when the former World No. 1, Williams, celebrated the anniversary of making her pro debut. She took to her Instagram handle, sharing nostalgic pictures from the time when she stepped on the court for her pro debut. The caption read:

"30 years ago today, I stepped on the court for my pro debut! 🙏🎾✨,"

Preti left a cute comment under this post, showcasing his feelings for Williams:

"Hunny Bunny❤️"

Venus Williams opened up about denying the Indian Wells wildcard ahead of her Milan trip with Andrea Preti

Venus Williams made rounds over the internet ahead of the commencement of Indian Wells, as the tournament announced that she had received a wild card entry to the event. However, shortly after this, Williams denied the news just days before heading to Milan with her boyfriend, Andrea Preti.

In her recent appearance on the Tennis Weekly Podcast, the American revealed that she had already made commitments beforehand and had to stay overseas for the same.

"Actually I'm not... That wasn't true. No, I'm not playing. Actually I found the announcement super amusing because, I don't know, people seem to be happy, so I was like, maybe I'll just go with it, I don't know, I'm actually not going. I'm gonna be like, overseas. I'm not gonna be here so I'm watching it on TV. I'm sorry guys," Venus Williams said.

She added:

"I had a player text me today too, like, "can you play doubles?" I'm not playing. I found out about the wild card when you guys did. Just saying. Okay. And I love Indian Wells. I would love to be there. And if I could have accepted it, I would have been like, yes, but I already made commitments."

Venus Williams has won 49 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including seven majors, of which five were at Wimbledon and two in the US Open.

