Venus Williams dons red lipstick to go with her bright red fit in Canadian Open match after calling out airline for misplacing luggage

Venus Williams was spotted wearing a red lipstick to go with her bright red dress during her Canadian Open match against Madison Keys.

2014 finalist Venus Williams was granted a wild card entry to compete at the Canadian Open in Montreal. However, an unpleasant incident during her travel to the city cast a shadow over her overall tournament experience at the WTA 1000 event.

On Monday, August 7, the American took to social media to slam American Airlines. She revealed that she lost her luggage while flying to Montreal with the airline. Her possessions were misplaced and sent to the Bahamas.

"Dear American Airlines, I love flying with you all. I'm even in the million-mile club! I'm not sure why you sent my bags to the Bahamas when I was traveling to Montreal,” she said on her Instagram story.

Williams further expressed her frustration by noting that she had to be on the court for her match against Madison Keys. She claimed that it had been three days since the goof-up, but no action had been taken.

"Now I have a match today. I've been trying to get my bags for 3 days now. I think I have spent all my unlimited minutes calling you all, which has become my full-time job day and night. This has so much fun!" Williams wrote, sarcastically.

Despite the fiasco, Williams put her best foot forward on the court against compatriot Keys. She stepped out wearing a bright red kit from her personal brand “EleVen by Venus Williams.” She complemented the look with a bright red lipstick.

During a fan interaction on social media last month, the seven-time Grand Slam champion had expressed her eagerness to try on a lipstick on court.

“In the past I've put on eyeliner, never tried lipstick. I think that'd be fun,” she had said.

Williams at the Canadian Open

Madison Keys defeats Venus Williams in Canadian Open first round

Venus Williams and Madison Keys at the 2023 Canadian Open

Venus Williams was unable to score the victory against 2016 finalist Madison Keys at the Canadian Open. The 42-year-old was knocked out by her compatriot in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.

Williams, however, did not go out without a fight. The one hour and 52 minutes encounter saw the veteran fend off eight match points. Keys eventually capitalized on her ninth opportunity to hand the five-times Wimbledon champion her fifth loss this season alongside two wins.

Madison Keys will now face Jasmine Paolini in the second round. Paoline has booked her spot with victory over Donna Vekic.

