Venus Williams expands her interior design empire with new project in Virginia

Venus Williams recently shared pictures from the groundbreaking ceremony for her company V Starr Interiors’ new multifamily rental housing project in Virginia.

Williams is the owner and president of 'V Starr Interiors', a full-service interior design company based in South Florida that focuses on commercial projects for hotels and multifamily buildings and has expertise in the high-end residential sector.

The 43-year-old established the company in 2002 and has since worked on various projects across the country, including hotels, spas, lounges, and residential complexes.

Williams expressed her enthusiasm for the new project on social media. She posted a picture on her Instagram story on Saturday, October 14, of the groundbreaking ceremony, where the members of her team can be seen striking hammers on the stones.

"Ground breaking for a new @vstarrdesign project in Virginia," Williams captioned her story.

Venus Williams on Instagram

The American's interior design company also shared the final render photograph of the project and clips and pictures from the groundbreaking ceremony on their official Instagram account.

Over the years, V Starr Interiors has bagged several accolades, including the NEWH Golden Palm Award and the Interior Design HIP Award.

Venus Williams announces absence from 2024 Australian Open, reveals plans for comeback

Venus Williams vs. Monica Puig exhibition match

Venus Williams recently revealed her 2024 tennis schedule, which will not include the Australian Open in January.

The 2023 season proved to be a challenging one for the American, who couldn't advance beyond the second round in any of the tournaments she participated in. The former World No. 1 last played in the North American hardcourt season, where she competed in the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open, and the US Open. Her only victory in the three tournaments was against Veronika Kudermetova in Cincinnati.

Now, Williams has confirmed that she sustained an injury during the Wimbledon Championships this year, which hampered her performance in subsequent tournaments. She revealed her ongoing efforts towards regaining fitness and said that she is planning a return to the court in March 2024.

"I had a crazy fall at Wimbledon. I just slipped and I was out. I tried my best to recover for the US Open. I did not reach my form so now I am just resting until I get back. I am targeting March, that's when the tournaments go back to the States, so my goal is to be up and running when tournaments come back to the US," Williams said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"