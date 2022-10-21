Venus Williams picks her favorite & least favorite matches

'EleVen' is a women's-only clothing brand that was founded by Venus Williams in 2006. It offers quality sportswear and stylish outfits for everyday life.

On Thursday, the former World No. 1 participated in an 'Ask Venus' Q&A session with her fans on the fashion brand's Instagram account. Her followers from around the world sent their questions in large numbers and the 42-year-old answered many of them. The session included questions regarding technicalities in tennis, Williams' personal choices, and the fans themselves.

When a follower asked the seven-time Grand Slam winner about her favorite matches, Venus started by saying that all the matches that she won were her favorites and similarly, all the matches she lost were her least favorites. However, she placed her Olympic victories at the top of the list.

"So my favorite matches have been pretty much all the ones I won. It never gets old. Least favorite, definitely the ones I lost, very hard to pick but the Olympics are up there," Venus Williams said.

Along with Britain's former player Late Kathleen McKane, Venus is the only one to win five Olympic medals, the most for anyone in tennis. She won one gold medal in the singles category, three gold medals in doubles along with Serena Williams, and one silver in the mixed doubles category.

Another fan asked how Venus switched from being rivals with her opponents to friends once the matches ended. She responded by saying that they are human beings first and that good manners are the basics for anyone.

"At the end of the day, we are human beings, not savages, at least not off the court. So the basics of being polite and good manners always apply. Stay classy," she said.

A 39-year-old follower put forth an interesting question, asking Venus for advice for people entering their 40s. The tennis icon responded with an advice to take care of their bodies, but most importantly, asked them to take care of their opinions.

"Voice for your 40s. Wear sunscreen, take care of your skin, take care of your body, eat a plant-based diet. So that way you can continue to look great for however many decades and hopefully, we all stay on this earth. Definitely, just care about your opinion more than anything. I think that's the most fun about being in your 40s," Venus said.

"I’m happy to see folks with any kind of racquet in their hand" - Venus Williams on pickleball's growing popularity

Venus Williams is happy to see pickleball grow

During one of the recent Q&A sessions on her fashion brand EleVen's social media, Venus Williams also weighed in on the rising popularity of pickleball in the US. The five-time Wimbledon winner stated that she was happy as long as there were racquets in people's hands.

“Pickle ball is growing and I’m happy to see folks with any kind of racquet in their hand,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Poll : 0 votes