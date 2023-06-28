Venus Williams practices in Wimbledon as American steps up pursuit of 6th title

Venus Williams was recently seen practicing on the Wimbledon courts in pursuit to secure her sixth grasscourt Major title.

Williams was sidelined with a hamstring injury since January 2023, which forced her to withdraw from the 2023 Australian Open. However, she recently made her return to the court at the Libema Open. The former World No. 1 then went on to compete at the Birmingham Classic where she lost to the eventual title winner, Jelena Ostapenko, in the second round.

Venus Williams has been granted a wild card entry to the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. She is one of the seven players who have been selected for the ladies' singles wild card list.

The official Wimbledon page recently shared a series of pictures featuring Williams practicing on the grass courts ahead of the commencement of the tournament.

Venus Williams was unable to participate in Wimbledon last year due to an injury. However, she has had remarkable history at the All-England Club. She won her first Grand Slam at the 2000 Wimbledon Championships.

The American then went on to secure four more singles titles, winning them in 2001, 2005, 2007, and 2008. She also won six doubles titles at Wimbledon. Five out of her seven singles Major titles have come at this tournament, making it her most successful Grand Slam event.

"Everyone just shut it, Venus Williams has earned every right to play" - Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick recently shut down people who questioned Venus Williams' decision to play at the age of 43, during an appearance on the Tennis Channel. He firmly asserted that players like Williams and Andy Murray have earned the right to play for as long as they want.

Roddick emphasized that these remarkable athletes are driven by their pursuit of accomplishment and should be granted the freedom to pursue their passion for as long as they desire.

"Anyone who says oh they shouldn’t be playing anymore, just shut it. Venus has earned every right to play. Andy Murray has earned every single right to play. They are the greats for a reason," Roddick said.

Moreover, Roddick expressed his deep admiration for Venus Williams following her triumphant victory against Camila Giorgi in the first round of the 2023 Rothesay Classic in Birmingham. He observed the visible relief and satisfaction she exuded after the win.

"They’re not competing against their own shadow at this point. They’re competing for those moments of accomplishment and we saw that with Venus. How relieved she was, how satisfied she was with herself after that. Rightfully so," he added.

