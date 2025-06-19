Venus Williams Relationship Update: Boyfriend Andrea Preti & American go on romantic vacation with special +1 for company

Venus Williams' boyfriend shared a sea view with the tennis legend's dog, Harold, and carried it on his backpack as the couple strolled around the streets of Cuba. Williams has had her pet dog, a Havanese, for over 17 years now.

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti have been together for almost a year, and they were first spotted in July 2024 as they spent quality time on a boat trip in Italy. They vacationed in the Bahamas in January this year and have been seen in public on multiple occasions, like the Milan Fashion Week, where they officialized their relationship.

In Preti's latest Instagram stories, he shared moments with Venus Williams' pet dog, Harold, in Cuba as the couple enjoyed another vacation. In the first story, the dog was seen enjoying himself with Preti by the sea, and the Denmark-born actor captioned it as:

"King Harold prime"

The next story featured the Havanese inside Preti's backpack as the actor and his girlfriend strolled around the Cuban streets.

"King Harold prime from Cuba in town," he wrote.

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti vacation with their dog in Cuba; Instagram - @andreapreti88

Williams and Preti extend love to each other through social media posts as well; The latter recently admired his girlfriend after she dropped pictures from her L’OFFICIEL shoot.

She donned exquisite outfits from Gucci, Schiaparelli, Marc Jacobs, and Brunello Cucinelli. She paired the fits with jewelry from brands like Area, Pomellato, Alexis Bittar, and others. But what caught Andrea Preti's attention was her hairstyle, as he commented:

"Those hair"

Williams has been inactive from tennis for a while, but forged one of the most successful careers. She won seven major titles in her storied career.

Venus Williams once shared that getting a dog wasn't her primary plan

Williams at the 10X Ladies Empowerment Seminar - Source: Getty

Venus Williams, who has been vocal about how her life revolves around her dog Harry, was once unsure about adoption. In an interview in 2023, she revealed that her sister and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, had a huge role to play in decision-making.

"I had not planned on getting a dog. And I just saw this dog one day, and I called my sister and said, 'What should I do? I like this dog.' And she said, 'Get him. I love him already.' And so it was the best decision and best advice I ever got."

The 45-year-old also shared that her dog accompanied her in Paris, and they created very special moments together.

"We've had a lot of special moments exploring Paris together. He didn't know he was seeing a lot of Paris, but he saw a lot of the very special history."

Venus Williams has struggled with injuries in 2023 and ended that year as No. 412. The following year, she received multiple wildcards but couldn't make a mark.

