Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti gives adorable makeover to her 17-year-old pet dog Harry

Venus Williams’ boyfriend, Andrea Preti, who is a model and actor, gave a stylish makeover to Venus’ 17-year-old pet, Harry. The Italian frequently spends time with the dog and seems to enjoy his time with Harry.

Ad

The photo shared by Preti on his Instagram story was a mirror selfie featuring him and the dog, where the dog is wearing a miniature tuxedo. He captioned the image:

“HARRY PRIME THE 👑”

Andrea Preti's Instagram story of him holding Venus Williams' dog Harry - Source: Instagram/@andreapreti88

Andrea paid tribute to the senior dog for his stunning outfit. The Italian also donned a black ensemble matching Harry’s formalwear. The duo’s matching outfit, especially the 17-year-old dog’s miniature tuxedo, melted hearts all over social media.

Ad

Trending

It has been over a year since Venus and Andrea have been dating each other, but they made it public just last month at the Milan fashion show, where the Italian model is seen kissing the tennis icon. Since then, the couple has been open about their relationship, sharing photos and giving glimpses of their personal lives.

The same month, the couple had gone on a vacation to the Bahamas. Venus was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger, on which fans speculated that they had been engaged, but the duo has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Ad

The 44-year-old remained single for a long time after she broke up with her previous boyfriend, Nicholas Hammond, in 2019, who was an actor and writer.

Venus Williams dropped out of the WTA rankings

Venus Williams - Source: Getty

Venus Williams started competing at the professional level at the age of 14, and for the first time in 30 years, the 44-year-old dropped out of the WTA rankings. She has not taken retirement from the sport due to her love and passion, but she has not competed on the tour for more than 12 months now.

Ad

This huge break has raised concerns over her future in tennis. The last time she competed was at the Sunshine double in 2024. Williams was supposed to play as a wild card entry at this year’s BNP Paribas Open but pulled out of the tournament at the last moment for unknown reasons.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion was recently seen practicing with Ons Jabeur in Miami during the Miami Open. It’s still unknown about her return to the court, but fans are eagerly waiting to see the three-time Olympic medalist grace the sport and get back on the tour again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prem Mehta I am a passionate sports enthusiast with a deep love for discussing and writing about sports. With over six years of experience playing tennis at the national level and more than eight years representing my state in cricket, I bring firsthand insights into the world of competitive sports. My goal is to share my unique perspective while continually expanding my knowledge and understanding of the game. Being involved in sports has always been my dream, and writing about them allows me to stay connected to what I love most. Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"