Swiss tennis player Celine Naef expressed her admiration for Venus Williams following their first round meeting at the Libema Open, stating that the American is someone everybody looks up to.

Williams was sidelined for almost 6 months after suffering a hamstring injury at the ASB Classic in January. The American made her comeback on tour at the Libema Open via a main draw wild card. She squared off against Naef in the opening round on Tuesday, June 13.

Despite a compelling start, Williams went down 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 to present Naef a comeback victory on her WTA main-draw debut. During the on-court interview, the Swiss conveyed her disbelief on having had the chance to play against the 7-time Grand Slam champion.

"Yes, amazing. I cannot believe I had the chance to play against Venus," the 17-year-old said.

Naef went on to praise Williams, stating that the former World No. 1 is a role model for everyone.

"She’s an amazing player & really a role model for everyone," she added.

Reflecting on her debut, Naef admitted that she was nervous on playing in front of a huge crowd.

"For me, it was the biggest stage I ever played. It was incredible and amazing to play in front of such a big crowd. I was very nervous, maybe you could see, but I tried to keep going and try my best," the Swiss continued.

Naef has enjoyed immense success in recent times. The teenager has risen from No. 904 to No. 202 in a span of just 9 months. Her win-loss record for the 2023 season stands at 29-8.

Naef will next face eighth seed Caty McNally in the second round on Thursday, June 15. McNally beat fellow American Katie Volynets 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.

Serena Williams attended Venus Williams' 1R match at Libema Open

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams was in attendance at the Autotron Rosmalen in 's-Hertogenbosch for Venus Williams' first round match at the Libema Open.

WTA took to Twitter to share a clip of the 23-time Grand Slam champion cheering for her older sister from the stands.

Serena Williams ended her professional tennis career at the 2022 US Open. She is currently involved in developing 'Serena Ventures', a venture capital firm focused on funding companies from varied backgrounds.

Venus Williams will next play at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham which will commence on June 17, Saturday.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes