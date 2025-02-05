Venus Williams shares love for Andrea Preti's heartfelt message on being a 'priority' for those who truly care

Venus Williams recently expressed her appreciation for Andrea Preti's heartfelt message about being a "priority" for those who truly care. The two recently returned from their trip to the Bahamas, where Williams described Preti as the "best company."

Taking to Instagram story on Wednesday, Denmark-born actor Preti shared a post with a quote that read:

"You will always be a priority for the people who care about you"

Later, American tennis icon Venus Williams reshared the Story and added a heart emoji.

Venus Williams' Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @venuswilliams)

Williams and Preti have been spending a lot of time together in recent months. In July, they were seen enjoying the stunning views of the Amalfi Coast in Nerano, Italy, and later spotted walking hand-in-hand in New York. More recently, the pair were seen together in the Bahamas, where Williams referred to Preti as the "best company" in one of her posts.

Andrea Preti called Venus Williams 'Hunny Bonny', the American responded with gratitude

Venus Williams at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Taking to Instagram on Nov. 1, 2024, Venus Williams celebrated the 30th anniversary of her turning pro. In the comments, Andrea Preti wrote:

"Hunny Bonny ❤️,"

Williams responded in Italian:

"Grazie! ✨👵🏾😅," (thank you)

"Prego🖖🏻🖖🏽," Preti responded (you're welcome).

In tennis terms, Williams has entered her 31st year on tour and does not plan on hanging up the racket yet. In an interview with the Irish News in October 2024, she expressed her desire to continue playing.

"I’m not done with the racket yet... At this point, it’s about picking and choosing places I want to be. Last year I really wanted to play in Miami – home – because I hadn’t played there in like five years," Williams said.

"It’s nice to be in a place where I can pick and choose, but my game is always at a high level. Even if I’m not on tour, I always keep my game quite high," she added.

Opening up about the importance of self-care, in the same interview, the seven-time Grand Slam champion emphasized the significance of taking time for herself. She acknowledged the constant busyness in her life but stressed the value of carving out moments to simply breathe and focus on personal well-being.

As of February 2025, the 44-year-old has yet to announce any upcoming tournament plans. This is an ongoing development to watch, as a professional comeback could be on the horizon.

