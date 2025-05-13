Venus Williams' sister Isha Price reacts to American turning up the glamor in Lacoste photoshoot

Venus Williams recently posed for Lacoste in a rather elegant photoshoot where she displayed her long locks. The seven-time Major winner received rich praise for her appearance for the French sports fashion company from her half-sister, Isha Price.

Williams hasn't competed on the WTA Tour since the 2024 Miami Open last March. While the American legend has since played in a few exhibition events, it is unclear whether she will be playing competitively anytime soon. During her time away from tennis, the 44-year-old has focused on her brand endorsements and spent a lot of time traveling outside the USA.

Earlier this week, Venus Williams donned a maroon short dress for a photoshoot with Lacoste, who have been her sponsors since 2022. The former World No. 1's apparel also included her long curls, a tennis ball in her left hand, and maroon satin draped near her feet.

"No one does it better than the icon herself. @venuswilliams celebrates Lacoste’s technical mastery of the pleat by becoming a living work of art, redifining grace, power and invention.🐊 #PlayWithIcons," Lacoste wrote on its Instagram handle while promoting Venus Williams' photoshoot.

Isha Price, a well-known producer, soon came across the 49-time singles titlist's photoshoot. She reposted the French brand's Instagram post on her own stories, reacting to it with three fire emojis.

Via Isha Price's Instagram stories

Price was born from Williams' mother Oracene Price's first marriage, which bore her three children - the late Yetunde, Lyndrea, and Isha. The 50-year-old notably produced the Oscar-winning film King Richard in 2021.

Venus Williams was spotted at Lacoste Fall Winter 2025 fashion show in March

Venus Williams poses with Adrien Brody [R] and Taylor Zakhar Perez [L] | Image Source: Getty

Venus Williams is a well-known fashion enthusiast, having previously claimed that it is a suitable avenue for her to express her "authentic self". Two months ago, the 44-year-old attended the Lacoste Fall Winter 2025 fashion show that was held at Roland Garros-Stade's center court, Philippe Chatrier, in remembrance of the eponymous founder of the brand and tennis legend Rene Lacoste.

Williams seemingly had a good time in the company of famous actors Adrien Brody and Taylor Zakhar Perez. The trio got several pictures clicked together ahead of the runway walk at the French sports fashion company's event. More recently, she wore a chic green dress with a collar at the 2025 MET Gala in New York City.

As far as the seven-time Major winner's tennis career is concerned, she has played semi-regularly in the last few years. The last time that she vied for title glory was at the 2017 WTA Finals, where she lost comfortably to Caroline Wozniacki.

