"Why they do our queen like that";"So fierce"- Fans react to Venus Williams' Met Gala 2025 look

Venus Williams attended the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 5, in elegant all-green attire designed by Lacoste. Her look sparked polarizing views from fans, with some not impressed by it and others loving the tennis inspiration behind it.

The theme of this year's Met Gala was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' and as always, the event was graced by some of the biggest celebrities in the world. Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams served as co-chairs of the world-renowned event.

Other celebrities who showed off their style at the Met Gala were Lisa, Zendaya, Chappel Roan, Kim Kardashian, Jenna Ortega, Kylie Jenner, Tessa Thompson, Jimmy Fallon, Barry Keoghan, Venus' sister Serena Williams, and many more. It is worth noting that the Williams sisters are regulars at the event and have enamored the world with their fashion on several occasions.

Venus Williams donned an emerald green tennis-inspired look designed by Lacoste's creative director Pelagia Kolotouros, which featured a dimante collar polo top paired with a pleated tennis skirt, over which she put a shawl-collared etheral coat to complete her attire.

Interestingly, Williams' attire sparked mixed reactions from tennis fans. One fan questioned,

"Why they do our queen like that," the fan questioned.

Another fan was surprisingly enamored by the seven-time Grand Slam champion's look.

"The little tennis skirt cut is so fierce!!!" the fan said.

Here are some other reactions from fans, giving mixed reactions, with one fan alluding to her Associate of Arts degree in Fashion Design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

"What happened to that fashion degree," a fan joked.

"A tennis fit being the base for this look >>>," a fan mentioned.

"Give her grace lol she was busy doing the French Open promo lol," a fan quipped.

"I was eh but the detail of her hair!!! (Zoom in for full effect)," a fan opined.

Coming to tennis, the American legend, who has not yet retired, is about to step into a new role at the 2025 French Open amid her continued absence from competition.

Venus Williams is set to hop into a new role at the 2025 French Open, joining Andre Agassi, Chris Evert, and others

Venus Williams - Source: Getty

Venus Williams was last seen in action at the 2024 Sunshine Double, where she suffered opening round exits at both, the BNP Paribas Open as well as the Miami Open.

However, the American is set to return to tennis at the French Open, not as a player, but in a very unique role. Williams will join the likes of Andre Agassi, Chris Evert, Jim Courier, John McEnroe, Sloane Stephens, and Caroline Wozniacki and serve as an analyst for TNT Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery's team.

