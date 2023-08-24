Venus Williams vs Paula Badosa: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | US Open 2023, 1st round

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams will lock horns with Paula Badosa in an exciting first-round match at the 2023 US Open.

Williams competed in a couple of tournaments in the lead-up to the season's final Major. While she failed to get going at the Canadian Open, she notched up a great win in Cincinnati by ousting top 20 player Veronika Kudermetova before losing in the second round.

Williams was then set to participate in Cleveland as well, but withdrew from the tournament due to an injury. Badosa, too, has been plagued by an physical issue that has sidelined her for the better part of the last three months.

The Spaniard has played just a couple of matches since the start of June and none on hardcourts to prepare for the US Open. Williams is a two-time champion in New York and claimed back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001.

The American lost to sister Serena Williams in the final the following year. Prior to that, she also reached her maiden Grand Slam final here back in 1997, but went down to Martina Hinigs.

Williams' best result at the US Open over the last few years has been a semifinal finish in 2017. She's now on the hunt for her first win at the venue since 2019, having lost in the first round in 2020 and 2022.

Badosa's record at the US Open pales in comparison, having won just a couple of matches here so far. Nevertheless, both are well-known entities in the tennis world and beyond, making this contest a must-see affair.

Here are all the details regarding their upcoming battle:

Venus Williams vs Paula Badosa match schedule

The first-round contest between Venus Williams and Paula Badosa will take place on either Monday or Tuesday. The exact time will be known once the order of play is revealed.

Date: August 28/29, 2023.

Match timing: TBA.

Venus Williams vs Paula Badosa streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match between Venus Williams and Paula Badosa live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

