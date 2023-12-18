"Very beautiful" - Garbine Muguruza gushes over Paula Badosa's stunning ad for French luxury hair care brand Kérastase

Spanish tennis ace Paula Badosa dazzled in her advertisement for luxury hair care brand Kérastase, exemplifying beauty and grace during the 20-second clip.

"Looking ahead to 2024 with my @kerastase_official must-haves always close by... #youdarewecare," Badosa exclaimed via her Instagram.

In a video shared yesterday via her Instagram, Badosa could be seen ravishingly advertising the beauty product. Sporting a denim and an athleisure fit on-screen, Badosa's charm looked equally enterprising in both the contrasting choices of styles.

Badosa confirmed that their products were essentials in her kit bag and that she was extremely excited to head into the 2024 season with them by her side.

The former world No. 2 saw a sea of love on her post, but one handle in particular, however, had an extremely special message for Badosa. Compatriot and two-time Grand Slam winner, Garbine Muguruza, made sure to let Badosa know that she looked stunning during the shoot.

Conversing in their native language Spanish, Muguruza described Badosa as "very beautiful," to which Badosa replied with a heart emoji.

Garbiñe Muguruza reacts to Paula Badasa's video - @paulabadosa, Instagram

The pair share a great friendship both on and off the court. Both Spanish nationals, Badosa and Muguruza have taken part in multiple Fed Cups (now Billie Jean King Cup) together for their country.

The duo have crossed paths just once on the WTA, with their only match being played at the 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico. Muguruza came out on top in that contest and eventually won the tournament, defeating Anett Kontaveit in straight sets in the final.

Currently inactive after announcing a hiatus from the tour with "no intentions" to return to the WTA, it is uncertain if Muguruza and Badosa will ever take the court together again.

Paula Badosa aiming to make a comeback after six long months

Paula Badosa of Spain plays a forehand against Alison Riske-Amritraj of United States in the Women's Singles first round match on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2023

Paula Badosa played her last professional match at the Wimbledon Championships, where she retired in the second round against Ukrainian opponent, Marta Kostyuk.

Aiming to mount a comeback on tour after nearly six months, Badosa has been putting in the hard yards off-court, as per her socials.

"Another day at the office #preseason," Badosa said via her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Badosa played a total of only 11 tournaments last season and missed three out of the four majors in the calendar year. With scarce action on tour recently, Badosa will look to shake things up this season and mount a serious charge for the Grand Slams.