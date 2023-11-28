"Very emotional scenes" - Boris Becker joins Martina Navratilova in reacting to Nicola Pietrangeli lifting Davis Cup with Italy

Boris Becker joined Martina Navratilova in reacting to former Italian tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli lifting the 2023 Davis Cup with Italy.

On Sunday, November 26, Sinner guided Italy to their first Davis Cup title since 1976 by defeating Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-0 in Malaga. The World No. 4 built upon the 1-0 lead provided by Matteo Arnaldi, who had earlier triumphed over Alexei Popyrin, to make it two wins in a row and secure the coveted Davis Cup trophy.

During the presentation ceremony, former Italian player Nicola Pietrangeli, who captained the Italian team in their first-ever Davis Cup victory in 1976, also raised the second trophy alongside Jannik Sinner and the rest of the team.

18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova revealed that she was moved to tears when she witnessed Pietrangeli hoisting the trophy with the Italian team.

"Happily crying as I watch Nicola Pietrangeli lift the Davis Cup trophy for Italy- well done to all for an amazing week!!! #DavisCup," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Boris Becker, too, joined Navratilova in reacting to the Italian tennis legend lifting the trophy. He expressed that witnessing that moment was "very emotional".

"Very emotional scenes out of Madrid, watching Pietrangeli lift the trophy 🏆 ," Becker captioned his Instagram post.

Jannik Sinner on emotions of his team after Italy won the Davis Cup: “It has been an incredible feeling I think for all of us”

Jannik Sinner spoke about the emotions that the players in the Italian team went through following their victory over Australia.

Sinner expressed that winning the title had been an incredible experience and that the Italian team was extremely happy.

“It has been an incredible feeling I think for all of us and obviously we are really happy,” Sinner said. “We kept together everything and obviously yesterday we went from one point away from being out and now we can celebrate the win. I think we can all be very, very happy.”

The World No. 4 expressed that winning the trophy holds great significance, as it involves playing not just for oneself, but for the entire team. Jannik Sinner also said that the young Italian team will be determined to win the tournament again just to have the exhilarating feeling of lifting the trophy alongside their teammates once more.

“This is something different, something really special, because you don't play for yourself but you play for the whole team. I think every one of us, we were really excited to be part of this. We are really hungry to trying to win it one more time for our life, but another way, you know, having this feeling at least once, it is a really special feeling,” he added.