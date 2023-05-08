Victoria Azarenka, in response to the news of Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov's win at the Madrid Open, expressed her happiness for the duo on social media.

On Saturday, May 6, Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev secured their first tour-level doubles title together, defeating Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 6-3, 3-6, 10-3 in a thrilling match that lasted for 71 minutes.

Khachanov and Rublev has now made it to their third ATP Masters 1000 final, with their previous ones being in Miami in 2018 and Paris in 2019. This recent triumph in Madrid marks Rublev's fourth doubles title and his first with Khachanov.

On Sunday, May 7, Victoria Azarenka took to social media to respond to Andrey Rublev's tweet where the World No. 6 expressed his elation at winning the Madrid Open doubles title with Karen Khachanov, their first masters doubles title together. Azarenka's response was simple yet heartfelt, as she sent them a red heart emoji.

Andrey Rublev jokes about Karen Khachanov giving him "a lot of s***t" for not winning doubles title together

Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov at thr 2023 Madrid Open

Andrey Rublev shared an anecdote about compatriot Karen Khachanov playfully teasing him for not having won a doubles title together. However, this friendly banter was put to rest when the duo emerged victorious at the Madrid Open.

In a post-match interview following their victory at the Madrid Open, Rublev revealed that Khachanov had gave him so much "s**t" for winning doubles titles with other players instead of with him. Rublev then added that he had saved the "biggest one" for Khachanov.

"You can't imagine how much s**t he was giving me because I was winning titles with other partners and lot of guys, he was giving me a lot of s**t...with everyone, as soon as you play once you win with everyone and then you never win...I keep the biggest one for you," Rublev said.

The 25-year-old also thanked the seventh-seeded Bopanna and Ebden, acknowledging their impressive performance this season. Rublev also extended his appreciation to Khachanov for his unwavering support throughout the tournament and stated that it's been a "really special week."

"Thank you for the final, and I wish you all the best in your season. You are doing so good, so keep going. Thanks to my partner from my childhood Karen, we have played a lot and finally we have won the biggest title, one of the biggest, so it is a really special week," Rublev said.

