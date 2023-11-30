Victoria Azarenka, Bethanie Mattek-Sands and others congratulate Jessica Pegula on being named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2024

Victoria Azarenka, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, and several others extended their congratulations to Jessica Pegula for being recognized by Forbes for their '30 Under 30' list for 2024.

Pegula had an exceptional season, winning singles titles at the Canadian Open and Korean Open, in addition to reaching the quarterfinals in all four Grand Slam tournaments. Her performances propelled her to the World No. 5 ranking and also secured her spot at the WTA Finals.

Recently, Jessica Pegula was honored with a spot in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for 2024, joining the ranks of other athletes like NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson and world champion sprinter ShaCarri Richardson.

Reacting to the news of the World No. 5 making her way into the Forbes list, fellow tennis players like Victoria Azarenka, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Gabriela Dabrowski, and Asia Muhammad took to social media to congratulate Pegula on the achievement.

"⭐️ ," Azarenka posted.

"Love to see it JESS!!! 🔥 🔥 🔥 ," Mattek-Sands posted.

"So cool @jpegula," Dabrowski posted.

"Jessie 😍 🔥 🔥 👏 👏 ," Muhammad wrote.

Screen grab of players' reactions to Jesiica being named in Forbes' 30 under 30 list

A look into Jessica Pegula 2023 Grand Slam campaigns

Jessica Pegula at the 2023 US Open

At the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, the Australian Open, Jessica Pegula was seeded No. 3. She advanced to the quarterfinals, where she faced off against Victoria Azarenka. The Belarusian defeated Pegula 6-4, 6-1 one hour and 37 minutes to move into the last four.

Pegula defeated the likes of Jaqueline Cristian, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Marta Kostyuk, and Barbora Krejcikova on her way to the last eight in Melbourne.

At the French Open, Pegula defeated compatriots Danielle Collins and Camila Giorgi in the first and second rounds respectively to secure her place in the third round. There she faced World No. 28 Elise Mertens who defeated her 6-1, 6-3.

The World No. 3 had a good run at the Wimbledon Championships - making it all the way to the quarterfinals where Pegula faced the eventual champion, Marketa Vondrousova, who defeated her 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

At the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, Pegula advanced to the fourth round. Prior to the match, she had an impressive record of winning 11 out of her past 13 matches in the North American hard-court swing, which also included securing her second WTA 1000 title in Montreal.

In the Round of 16, Pegula faced off against the No. 17 seed, Madison Keys who defeated her 6-1, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula had also teamed up with her close friend and compatriot Coco Gauff for the women's doubles matches in all four Grand Slam tournaments. Together, they achieved remarkable success, reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open and the French Open. They had also secured a spot in the quarterfinals at the US Open.