Victoria Azarenka has shed light on her upbringing following her first-round victory at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Azarenka defeated 11th seed Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 7-5, after an intense battle lasting one hour and 45 minutes on Tuesday. She dominated the match by claiming 12 out of the first 16 points.

Azarenka also won the final five games, which propelled her into the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

Both Azarenka and Krejcikova entered the match with injury concerns. Krejcikova had not played a match since withdrawing due to an ankle problem in the second round of Wimbledon last month against Mirra Andreeva. On the other hand, Azarenka had to withdraw from her second-round match against Sloane Stephens last week at the Canadian Open.

During the on-court interview following her win, Victoria Azarenka talked about her strong-willed nature and indomitable spirit, which occasionally works against her when she struggles to let go of certain things. The former World No. 1 emphasized that she is "a fighter" who persists until she achieves perfection.

“Well it's really my personality. Sometimes it really plays against me when you have to let something go and I’m just a fighter. I’ll keep going till I get it right,” she said.

Azarenka revealed that her resilient mindset had been ingrained in her since childhood, owing to the challenging circumstances she faced while growing up. She emphasized that she had to fiercely battle for every opportunity, an experience that has profoundly shaped her present-day persona.

The Belarusian expressed sincere appreciation for these formative experiences, recognizing their pivotal role in cultivating her resolute character.

“My mentality has been like this since I was a kid. Growing up not in the greatest conditions, I had to fight for everything and that really shaped my personality today. I’m grateful for those experiences that helped me to build a character that I have now,” Azarenka added.

Victoria Azarenka will take on Donna Vekic in the second round of the Cincinnati Open 2023

Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Citi Open

Following her victory against Barbora Krejcikova, Victoria Azarenka will next face Donna Vekic in the second round of the Cincinnati Open. Vekic earned her place in this match by defeating Jennifer Brady with a score of 7-6(5), 7-5.

Vekic currently holds a 2-1 advantage in her head-to-head record against Azarenka. However, it was the Belarusian who emerged victorious in their most recent clash at the 2020 Cincinnati Open.

If Victoria Azarenka manages to defeat Donna Vekic, she will face the fifth seed, Ons Jabeur, in the third round of the WTA 1000 event.