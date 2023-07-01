Victoria Azarenka congratulates Donna Vekic on her luxury interior fragrance venture ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Victoria Azarenka is not only a fierce competitor on the court, but also a supportive friend off it. The Belarusian tennis star recently received a gift from Croatia's Donna Vekic, who launched her own line of luxury interior fragrances.

Vekic, who is ranked 20th in the world, has a passion for candles and decided to turn it into a business opportunity. She named her brand DNNA after her name Donna.

She worked with a Croatian agency to design the logo and packaging of her products, which include candles, room sticks, and diffusers.

Azarenka, who is a two-time Australian Open champion and a three-time US Open runner-up, praised Vekic for her entrepreneurial achievement. She shared a story on her Instagram account, captioning it:

“Congrats on the event @donnavekic. My room will have such a nice scent with your candle @my_dnna.”

Victoria Azarenka on Instagram

Vekic's fondness for candles began very early as she would always bring one or buy one during tournaments. She enjoyed the comfort and relaxation of lighting up a candle at the end of the day in her hotel room.

Vekic took part in every aspect of the process, from selecting the scents to creating the formulas. She teamed up with famous perfumer Arnaud Fourre in Grasse, France, to make five unique fragrances - mango and vanilla, amber and CBD, wild mint and mimosa, bergamot and patchouli, and champagne and strawberry - the last one being a homage to Wimbledon.

A look at Victoria Azarenka and Donna Vekic's head-to-head record

Victoria Azarenka (L) and Donna Vekic (R)

Victoria Azarenka and Donna Vekic have played each other three times in their careers, all on hardcourts. Vekic has the edge with two wins and one loss, but Azarenka is the more decorated player with 21 singles titles, including two Grand Slams.

The first meeting between the two was at the San Jose Open in 2019, where Vekic won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

The second match was a week later at the Cincinnati Open, where Vekic prevailed again in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5.

The third and most recent match was at the Western & Southern Open in 2020, which was moved to New York due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, Azarenka reversed the outcome and won in convincing fashion, 6-2, 6-3.

The two players have different styles of play, with Donna Vekic depending on her big serve and forehand to control the rallies, and Victoria Azarenka using her speed, consistency, and variety to outplay her opponents.

