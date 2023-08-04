Victoria Azarenka, Elina Svitolina, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys shows off summer self care package they received from Sloane Stephens

Victoria Azarenka, Elina Svitolina, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys recently shared the delightful summer self-care packages they received from Sloane Stephens.

Stephens has collaborated with multiple high-performance skincare brands to curate wellness essentials and a self-care package, called the 'Summer Skincare Series by Sloane.'

The package includes a pair of lemon-infused detox water bottles, sunscreen, a deodorant, and a book. The book also features cards designed to aid in manifesting and cultivating a positive mindset by eliminating negativity.

Sloane Stephens sent out multiple packages to her fellow players, including Victoria Azarenka, Elina Svitolina, and her compatriots Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys. All of them in return expressed their gratitude to Stephens for her thoughtful gifts.

"Thank you Sloane @sloanestephens ❤️ ," Azarenka captioned her Instagram story.

"So cuteeee @sloanestephens 💞 ," Pegula wrote.

"Love this so much @sloanestephens," Keys wrote.

"Thank you @sloanestephens," Svitolina wrote.

Screenshots of Victoria Azarenka, Elina Svitolina, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys' Instagram stories

How Sloane Stephens has fared so far this season

Sloane Stephens at the 2023 Citi Open

Sloane Stephens had a rough start to this season, marked by a disappointing early exit from the Australian Open. However, she bounced back and made it to the quarterfinals of the Merida Open and the ATX Open.

Stephens began her campaign at the Charleston Open as an unseeded player. In her opening match, she defeated Louisa Chirico, securing her place in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament. Unfortunately, she was eliminated in the following round by Victoria Azarenka.

The former World No. 3 didn't fare much better at the Madrid Open, as she suffered a defeat in the first round against Jaqueline Cristian 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

The former US Open champion defeated Elina Svitolina and secured a spot in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo. Here she defeated Greet Minnen in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 to win the trophy. The match lasted for an hour and 40 minutes. This was her first-ever WTA 125 title.

Stephens defeated Nadia Podoroska 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the Italian Open. However, in the second round, she faced defeat at the hands of Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 6-3.

Sloane Stephens advanced to the semifinals at the Moroccan Open, but unfortunately, she was defeated by Lucia Bronzetti. She also made it to the fourth round at the French Open, only to be defeated by Aryna Sabalenka.

Continuing her journey, Stephens faced a disappointing second-round defeat against Donna Vekic at the Wimbledon Championships. She also experienced a first-round loss against her compatriot, Lauren Davis, at the Citi Open.