Victoria Azarenka's ex-boyfriend Redfoo reacts to Carlos Alcaraz & Alexander Zverev's amusing Italian Open interaction

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev had an amusing interaction at the Italian Open, as the Spaniard explained why he was at the competition venue nine hours before his second-round match against Laslo Djere. The funny exchange between the two tennis players drew a reaction from Victoria Azarenka's ex-boyfriend Redfoo.

Alcaraz has been in solid form at the Italian Open so far, as he has registered straight-set wins over Dusan Lajovic and Djere to advance to the Round of 16, where he will face Karen Khachanov. Zverev has enjoyed a good run as well so far, as he beat Camilo Ugo 6-2, 6-1 and followed that up with a 6-4, 6-4 win against Vilius Gaubas to set up a third-round clash with Arthur Fils.

In a video posted on the Italian Open's Instagram page, Zverev was seen asking Alcaraz why he was at the stadium so early, and the second-seeded Spaniard replied:

"It's Real Madrid vs Barcelona at 4:15. I have to watch it! I'll now watch the football in peace (and later begin my warmups)."

The hilarious exchange between two of the best players on the Tour drew a reaction from American singer and rapper Redfoo, who commented:

Screengrab of Redfoo's comment. Source: Instagaram @internazionalibnlditalia

Carlos Alcaraz is known to be a massive Real Madrid fan and has publicly spoken about his love for the club. While he secured the win on the tennis court, his favorite football team slipped to a loss despite Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-3.

Carlos Alcaraz attends a high-stakes Serie A match during his Italian Open campaign

Carlos Alcaraz watches the Serie A match between Lazio and Juventus on Saturday, May 10. Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz is one of the biggest football fans in the world of tennis, as he recently found time to catch a football match during his campaign at the Italian Open. He attended the high-stakes match between Lazio and Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was treated to a thrilling encounter as Juventus took the lead in the 51st minute via Randal Kolo Muani. Just as it appeared like Juve would run away with the match, Matias Vecino struck in the sixth minute of injury time to equalize and ensure Lazio walked away with a point for the draw.

Lazio footballer Patric later shared a picture with Alcaraz on Instagram. Alcaraz will be back in action on the claycourts of the Italian Open on Tuesday, May 13, when he takes on Karen Khachanov for a spot in the quarterfinals.

