WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz shocks Alexander Zverev with surprise priority ahead of Italian Open match

Carlos Alcaraz surprised Alexander Zverev by interestingly prioritizing something else over his Italian Open 2025 clash against Laslo Djere. The Spaniard has often expressed his love for the aforementioned thing and said he needs to enjoy it in peace.

Alcaraz and Zverev were both set to take the court on 11 May 2025; however, while the German was a part of the morning session, the Spaniard was slated to play at the 8:30 pm night session slot. Interestingly, when Zverev was warming up for his third-round match against Vilius Gaubas, he saw Alcaraz arriving for the training, which surprised him.

"Why are you here so early?" Alexander Zverev questioned.

Carlos Alcaraz then revealed the reason behind his reason for arriving early for the warm-up.

"It's Real Madrid (vs.) Barca 4:15."

When further questioned by Zverev, Alcaraz said he has to watch the match in peace and hence, was finishing up his warm-up early. The 21-year-old, much like his idol, Rafael Nadal, is a die-hard Real Madrid fan, and it is also worth noting that his love isn't one-sided. The World No. 2 was surprised by the Spaniard's decision and sarcastically remarked,

"Very professional," he joked by giving Alcaraz a thumbs up.

Watch the hilarious interaction below:

With four matches left in the season, Barcelona is leading La Liga with 79 points, while Real Madrid is placed second place with 75 points. Los Blancos desperately need a win at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium to keep their title hopes alive.

On the tennis side, both Alcaraz and Zverev had emphatic starts to their Italian Open campaigns. While the Spaniard defeated Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-3, the German decimated Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-2, 6-1.

Funnily, this is not the first high-profile soccer clash Alcaraz is set to enjoy during his time at the Italian Open 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz enjoys Juventus and Lazio's Serie A clash amid his Italian Open 2025 campaign

Carlos Alcaraz attended the highly anticipated clash between Lazio and Juventus at the iconic Stadio Olimpico in Rome amid his Italian Open campaign.

The Spaniard was treated to some high-quality football. It was Juventus who took the lead in the 51st minute thanks to a Randal Kolo Muani goal, and it looked certain that they would win the clash. However, Matias Vecino tapped the ball in in the 96th minute to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Both sides have 64 points, but Juventus sit a place ahead in fourth due to their better goal difference.

Lazio and Spanish professional soccer player Patric shared a picture of Carlos Alcaraz on his Instagram story, and also added a beautiful message for the tennis superstar to thank him.

