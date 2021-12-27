Victoria Azarenka shares emotional message on Christmas, reflects on her childhood and current privilege

Victoria Azarenka's tennis career peaked between 2012 and 2013, when she won two successive Australian Open singles titles. She also reached the final of the US Open both years, in addition to a semi-final appearance each at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Struggles with form and injuries have since put a dampener on her career, although the Belarusian has been on a resurgent run of late. At the age of 31, Azarenka was the runner-up at the 2020 US Open, falling to Naomi Osaka in the final.

Azarenka ended 2021 ranked 27th in the world, a significant improvement from her World No. 210 ranking at the end of 2017. The former World No. 1 had many things to be grateful for this year, and on Christmas she thanked her parents for the childhood they gave her.

Victoria Azarenka took to Twitter to share the message, saying how her parents always made sure she and her brother never missed out on the joy of Christmas presents.

"My parents did the best they can with very very little, but still they went out of their way to make it special for me and my brother," Azarenka wrote.

The 32-year-old contrasted her past with her current situation, where she is able to provide her son Leo with everything he could ask for. But it also led her to think about people who are not as privileged, and what she can do to help them.

"It makes me always think about many many families and kids who don’t have the same privilege now," Azarenka wrote. "I asked Leo today that we should pack some toys he has and give them to other kids who may not have any gifts today."

Azarenka later followed it up with an update, posting a photograph of her son along with the box of toys he had given up for donation.

"This kid did good! Big box of toys will have new owners. Proud mom!" Azarenka wrote.

Victoria Azarenka will kick off her 2022 season at the Adelaide International 1

Victoria Azarenka begins her 2022 season at the WTA 500 Adelaide International 1

Victoria Azarenka will wrap up her Christmas celebrations and fly to Adelaide for the upcoming 2022 season.

She will play at the WTA 500 Adelaide International 1 from January 3-9 alongside Ashleigh Barty, Iga Swiatek among other top players on the women's tour. This will be Azarenka's first appearance at the tournament since she pulled out of the 2021 edition.

Following her Adelaide run, she will travel to Melbourne to participate in the Australian Open. A former two-time champion at the Grand Slam, Azarenka has not made it beyond the first round since 2017.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya