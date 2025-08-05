"Victoria Mboko has nothing to lose" - Elena Rybakina makes feelings known on facing 'dangerous' teen sensation at Canadian Open

Elena Rybakina has a clash against home favorite Victoria Mboko to look forward to in the semis of the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal. The Kazakh reached the last four of the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament after her last-eight opponent Marta Kostyuk retired mid-match with a wrist injury. Later, Rybakina assessed her upcoming encounter against Mboko, the 18-year-old Canadian who has shaken things up at the event with a series of stellar displays.

At a post-match press conference, Rybakina highlighted Mboko's on-court strengths, which so far have engineered the exits of two seeds from Montreal; 23rd seed Sofia Kenin and much more notably, top seed Coco Gauff.

"She's a tough opponent. She has really good strokes, and she plays fast, and she has really good serve," the 2022 Wimbledon champion said.

The Kazakh, a former World No. 3 currently eyeing a return to the top 10, also revisited her 6-3, 7-5 second-round win over Victoria Mboko at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in July. According to Elena Rybakina, the playing conditions during that particular encounter made it "difficult" for both her and the teenager to perform at their best. However, the 26-year-old was hopeful that the pair's imminent clash in Montreal would allow them to play more consistently.

"I feel like in Washington it was also a bit difficult for both of us since it was a night match, and the conditions were, like, very different. Now we are playing here, and it's more consistent, I would say," the Kazakh added.

The nine-time career singles titlist, the No. 9 seed in Montreal, concluded by summing up Victoria Mboko's threat at the 2025 National Bank Open, saying:

"So she's definitely dangerous. She has nothing to lose, and I'm sure she's enjoying out there. Yeah, it's going to be a tough one. Hopefully I can bring my best."

Elena Rybakina discloses "goal" for Victoria Mboko matchup in Canadian Open SF

Elena Rybakina in action at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal (Source: Getty)

Widely regarded as one of the finest servers in women's tennis, Elena Rybakina laid bare her "goal" against Victoria Mboko in their upcoming last-four clash in Montreal; to play big on serve.

"I will just try to focus on myself, on my serve especially, because I know if it's really working, then I have much more chances. So that's going to be the goal," Rybakina said to conclude her press conference following her quarterfinal victory.

The Kazakh heads into her match against the Canadian teenager on Wednesday, August 6, having won one WTA Tour-level title so far this year, which came at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

