“Wait I love the red and yellow!” – Serena Williams showers praise on Megan Thee Stallion’s new shoe collection with Nike

Serena Williams recently complimented rapper Megan Thee Stallion's new shoe collection that was launched in collaboration with Nike.

Megan recently launched a new collection with Nike which allows different customizations in the Air Max 97s, with three different packs inspired by Hot Girl Meg, Tina Snow, and Suga. This collaboration has found an admirer in tennis icon Serena Williams.

Williams commented on the rapper's Instagram post mentioning she was a fan of the red and yellow edition.

"Wait I love the red and yellow!" Williams wrote on Megan's post.

Williams herself collaborated with Nike when she launched a shoe and apparel collection in August 2021.

The collection was designed by the Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) which is an initiative by Nike called "Diversity in Design". It is an apprenticeship program, which seeks to showcase the designs of people of color.

Through this initiative, the American wishes to give opportunities to more people. She also mentioned that she hoped that this would inspire the next generation of designers.

"I want people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to be in the room. There’s so much incredible talent out there. I hope the next generation sees this program and is inspired to get involved," Williams told CNN Business. at the time of launch.

"Loving yourself is essential"- Serena Williams recently opens up on post-pregnancy body

Serena Williams pictures attending a Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF

Serena, who recently became a mother for the second time as she gave birth to Adira in August of 2023, opened up about changes her body underwent post-birth.

Williams poured her heart out in an Instagram post as she reminded new mothers to love themselves. She mentioned that she had to remind herself about loving her body at every stage of her life.

"Loving yourself is essential. I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life. Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk - that milk sustains @adiraohanian," Williams wrote on Instagram.

The American also mentioned that she loves getting to know the new version of her body.

"I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change but it’s a change that has been well worth it. So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you. Ok, now I’m about to go to the gym," added Williams.

