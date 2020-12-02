Former French Open runner-up Henri Leconte recently revealed his desire to see Roger Federer lift one more Grand Slam before calling it a day. But at the same time the Frenchman also expressed his concern about Federer's motivation levels, especially after taking such a long break from the sport.

Roger Federer has resumed training after undergoing multiple knee surgeries, and seems fully geared up for the start of the new season. Federer would have his sights firmly set on the Australian Open, where he has won three of his last five Majors.

Despite his age and recent injury record, many are expecting great things from Roger Federer when he returns - primarily because of his stellar show in similar circumstances four years ago. The then 35-year-old had gone into the 2017 Australian Open on the back of a six-month injury hiatus, but he defied all the odds to clinch his 18th Slam - even defeating Rafael Nadal in the final.

Like many of Roger Federer's die-hard fans, Henri Leconte is also hoping for an encore from the Swiss legend in 2021. However, the Frenchman is not sure if Federer will be able to maintain his hunger given the year he's just had.

“We want to believe it (Federer to win another Slam), we all want to believe it,” Leconte said. “It’s been a long and difficult year. Will the motivation still be there? Will this break, the fact of having been able to enjoy (with) his family, have changed something or will he still have that renewed motivation that has always fascinated us?”

Leconte believes the rapidly-improving younger stars will make things tricky for Roger Federer, but he still has hope in the Swiss' ability to pull off the impossible.

"We all wish him, we would like him to stop on a Grand Slam title but the train (momentum) is gone with this younger generation which has put in an extra speed," Leconte continued. "I would like to believe it, Roger has done so many things, that’s why he makes us dream, we would like to see him at the top."

Why Roger Federer’s recovery process is giving his fans hope

Roger Federer is currently on track for a return to action in January. The 39-year-old has seemingly recovered from his double knee surgery, and is slowly working his way back to being match-ready.

As mentioned by his coaches Severin Luthi and Ivan Ljubicic, the initial goal for Federer was to accomplish total physical recovery by December. And he seems to have been successful in that, given how he has upped the ante in his on-court training sessions.

Federer has recently been spotted training on clay as well as on indoor hardcourt. The Swiss legend is trying to get back his effortless timing and touch in all possible conditions.

Federer himself recently revealed that he is entirely pain-free, but it remains to be seen how effectively he can brush up his racquet skills ahead of mounting a challenge for Slam No. 21.