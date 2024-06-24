Andy Roddick heaped praise on Novak Djokovic during a social media spat with a fan. The former US Open champion hailed Djokovic as the "greatest" after he feuded with the fan who tried to misrepresent Roddick's recent statements regarding the Serb's recovery.

Novak Djokovic has been on a hiatus following a knee injury he sustained during his quarterfinal match against Francisco Cerundolo at the 2024 French Open. He underwent surgery in Paris and was spotted training a few days later in a video on social media.

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel, Andy Roddick commented on Novak Djokovic's training video which was shared on Instagram.The American said that Djokovic needed attention while noting that he is openly addressing his recovery, as opposed to a typical private handling of injury.

His comments didn't sit well with a fan, who countered Roddick on X.

"Roddick: “I was in the tour once upon a time, but I was not doing this. He is not like us. He is a little bit different. This is incredible and I can’t believe it." What does it mean "like us"? @andyroddick's never seen another player update his fans on his recovery. Seriously?" the fan wrote.

However, the American responded that he intended to compliment Djokovic using the lyrics from a Kendrick Lamar song and that the fan tried to manipulate his remarks.

"It’s a Kendrick Lamar lyric. He’s not like us means that he’s way better than us…. Was a play on words. My god. There’s no winning a you all. You can spin compliments into anger. It’s absurd," Roddick wrote

Andy Roddick further defended his opinion by calling Novak Djokovic the "greatest." He accused the fan of being angry and insulting without a valid reason or justification.

"I’m not offended by truths. He’s the greatest. Was amongst the first to say it. You’re angry and insulting for the sake of being angry and insulting."

"Will always cover Novak Djokovic with utmost respect he deserves" - Andy Roddick had hailed Novak Djokovic during another argument with the fans

Andy Roddick, known for his active presence on social media, also engaged in a dispute with an avid Novak Djokovic fan, Pavvy G on X.

2023 Australian Open - Day 14 - Getty Images

The former US Open Champion remarked that Pavvy G lacked knowledge and credibility in the sport, a comment that didn't sit well with the fan.

In response, the fan pointed out by writing:

"So @andyroddick says I have no knowledge or credibility of the sport. Ok then why does Andy constantly type about political stuff when he clearly has no knowledge about it? Why did he push a brand new untested vaccine when he had no knowledge about it? Answer me those Andy?"

Another fan concurred with Pavvy G's remarks, suggesting that at times, fans have a better understanding of sports than athletes themselves. They said:

"Sometimes, fans know better than the sports athletes inc. tennis. I saw so many stupid tennis players in my life, they can hit balls only, no more. I agree with Pavvy."

In response, Andy Roddick disagreed with the idea that tweeting about a player is the same as knowing the real pressures of competing which he experienced while facing Novak Djokovic. Roddick referred to those fans as "clowns" and said that he would keep covering Djokovic with utmost respect.

"Totally. Tweeting definitely the same as the real life experience of playing him, seeing greatness first hand, understanding pressures and patterns. This Twitter dude is a clown. Zero people who know tennis respect him. Zero knowledge. Just bloviating nonsense. Will always cover Novak w utmost respect he deserves. This guy and his followers do a disservice to him.

Andy Roddick has often expressed his views on Novak Djokovic in interviews as well as on social media. Earlier this year, Roddick came to Novak Djokovic's defense after the Serb faced criticism during the Monte Carlo Masters.

