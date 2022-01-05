Was Novak Djokovic's medical exemption for Australian Open 2022 justified?

Novak Djokovic is yet again under scrutiny after revealing that he has received an exemption to play at the 2022 Australian Open. Djokovic's participation in Melbourne has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few weeks. On Tuesday, the World No. 1 put these speculations to rest by announcing that he was heading to Australia

Novak Djokovic, a 9-time champion in Melbourne, recently took to Instagram to confirm that he would be defending his 2021 crown this year. That was followed by a statement from Tennis Australia, where they explained the process behind the World No. 1 successfully negotiating a medical exemption against being vaccinated.

Tennis Australia wrote that the exemption was greenlit following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts, one of which was directly appointed by the Victorian Department of Health.

The statement, however, came under fire on Twitter as the majority of the tennis universe took umbrage at both Novak Djokovic and Craig Tiley. Many fans even questioned the legitimacy of the Serb's exemption, considering his evaluation was of a classified nature.

Wild1 @wild_live1 @mekemma @BenRothenberg To think that a wealthy, powerful individual couldn't find a doctor who would come up with a semi-plausible diagnosis that's suits their needs is naive. That doesn't mean it happened in this case, but it's certain possible. @mekemma @BenRothenberg To think that a wealthy, powerful individual couldn't find a doctor who would come up with a semi-plausible diagnosis that's suits their needs is naive. That doesn't mean it happened in this case, but it's certain possible.

The Big 3 @Big3Tennis There is also going to be a lack of trust here without knowing exactly what the medical exemption is. Independent commissions isn’t going to be sufficient enough for most. There is also going to be a lack of trust here without knowing exactly what the medical exemption is. Independent commissions isn’t going to be sufficient enough for most.

Fans also lamented the fact that Djokovic applying for an exemption in the first place could likely mean that he is yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19, since it was not long ago that the Victorian government mandated that all athletes be fully vaccinated if they wanted entry into Melbourne.

Marty @Svitoflopina @thatschoice

Vaccinated players cant go and then he asks for medical exception, so he can?

I am sorry, but no. @DjokerNole I dont want to blame this on Novak. But what is he doing is selfish and absolutely a slap to the face for people in Australia, who had to be in hard quarantine for so long.Vaccinated players cant go and then he asks for medical exception, so he can?I am sorry, but no. @thatschoice @DjokerNole I dont want to blame this on Novak. But what is he doing is selfish and absolutely a slap to the face for people in Australia, who had to be in hard quarantine for so long.Vaccinated players cant go and then he asks for medical exception, so he can?I am sorry, but no.

However, authorities had confirmed that players with legitimate medical grounds would be exempt from the mandatory vaccination policy to compete at the 2022 Australian Open.

To discern whether Novak Djokovic truly warranted a medical exemption, we need to take a brief look at the health guidance published by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI), an advisory group to the Australian Government Department of Health.

Novak Djokovic's possible grounds for medical exemption

Semi Finals - Lexus At The Davis Cup Madrid 2021

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) has laid out the standard for both medical and non-medical exemptions from vaccination against COVID-19. The organization first lists all valid reasons for a temporary exemption, which includes inflammatory cardiac illness within the past three months, acute rheumatic fever, or a history of anaphylaxis.

Lorenzo Ercoli @Ladal17



Available on the website of Australian Government (Department of Health).



#AusOpen twitter.com/BenRothenberg/… Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



theage.com.au/sport/tennis/s… "Everyone who is coming in is vaccinated and there will be a small percentage – a very small percentage – that will have a medical exemption," says #AusOpen tournament director Craig Tiley. "Everyone who is coming in is vaccinated and there will be a small percentage – a very small percentage – that will have a medical exemption," says #AusOpen tournament director Craig Tiley.theage.com.au/sport/tennis/s… ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) Expanded Guidance on temporary medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines (Updated: 26 November 2021)Available on the website of Australian Government (Department of Health). ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) Expanded Guidance on temporary medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines (Updated: 26 November 2021)Available on the website of Australian Government (Department of Health).#AusOpen twitter.com/BenRothenberg/… https://t.co/Js8ktXRKVT

It is safe to assume that Novak Djokovic hasn't been suffering from any of these acute major medical conditions, since he has been in incredible shape over the last year.

Another caveat given by the ATAGI with respect to medical exemptions is that vaccination can be deferred for up to six months in case an individual was very recently diagnosed with COVID-19. However, Novak Djokovic didn't show any physical signs of being infected with the dangerous virus last year at all.

The organization also writes that individuals with underlying developmental or mental health disorders can exempt themselves from the vaccine. This does not apply to the 20-time Major champion either.

The ATAGI also lists the criteria for non-medical exemptions to enter Melbourne.

They claim that an individual can possibly be considered for an exemption by the Commissioner of the Australian Border Force if they are a foreign national either specially invited by the Australian Government or of national interest to the country, among other academic reasons.

For what it's worth, Djokovic is more likely to have rather availed a medical exemption than a non-medical one. Although the Serb is an elite athlete, it cannot be practically established that his vaccine hesitancy would be supported by the Australian Government for superficial reasons.

That said, Novak Djokovic will be vying for a 10th Australian Open title at this year's Major. The Serb is by far the most important player in the tournament's history and also one of their biggest crowd-pullers.

So while it seems dubious to assume that he was given a free pass from vaccination on non-medical grounds, nothing is clear until there is an official statement explaining his medical exemption.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg There are also non-medical exemptions which can be applied for to enter Australia; Djokovic did not say his exemption was medical.



However it’s difficult to imagine a tennis player, even a good one, could be deemed “in the national interest” or possessing “critical skills.” There are also non-medical exemptions which can be applied for to enter Australia; Djokovic did not say his exemption was medical.However it’s difficult to imagine a tennis player, even a good one, could be deemed “in the national interest” or possessing “critical skills.” https://t.co/YO8kSwYgAr

