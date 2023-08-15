Several tennis fans strongly criticized Danielle Collins for perpetuating animosity following her intense altercation with Maria Sakkari at the 2023 Canadian Open.

On August 9, Collins emerged victorious over Sakkari in the second round of the Canadian Open in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. However, the outcome of the match was not the primary focus of discussion once it concluded.

During the match, the Greek became increasingly frustrated due to a string of successful breaks by Collins. Sakarri vented her frustration by forcefully smacking the ball to the ground during the fourth game, immediately after a missed first serve. Unfortunately, the ball rebounded into the crowd, prompting her to apologize for the unintended incident.

This incident prompted Danielle Collins to react by questioning the chair umpire if they had witnessed what had occurred. After Maria Sakkari explained that the ball had not struck anyone, the American abruptly instructed her to "shut her mouth."

Recently, Collins took to social media to share some highlights from her Canadian Open campaign. Among the highlights was a clip from her match against Sakkari and Collins added the song "Back Off Bitch" by Guns N' Roses to accompany the video.

Several tennis fans expressed their discontent with Collins and criticized her for her pettiness towards Maria Sakkari. One fan took to social media and referred to Collins as a 15-year-old child.

"She's like a 15 year old kid," a fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote that even after winning the match, Danielle Collins was unjustifiably rude. They were shocked to see her still complaining days after the match had ended.

"She ended up winning the match, and the actual drama was so insignificant, literally nothing deep, was unjustifiedly rude, and still complaining 5 days later... What's iconic here exactly?" the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"You should never speak to another human like that" - Danielle Collins slammed by Liam Broady for 'shut your mouth' comment to Maria Sakkari

Danielle Collins at the 2022 Australian Open

British tennis player Liam Broady recently shared his thoughts on the heated altercation that unfolded between Maria Sakkari and Danielle Collins at the Canadian Open in Montreal.

A Twitter user highlighted that Collins' "shut your mouth" remark was inappropriate, regardless of the circumstances. Broady chimed in to show his agreement with the sentiment in the replies.

"It doesn't matter what situation on a tennis court you should never speak to another human like that," Liam Broady tweeted.

Another tennis fan then responded to the Brit, defending Danielle Collins' behavior and accusing Sakkari of dishonesty.

"Sakkari was lying and trying to downplay what she just did… shutting her mouth was the best thing possible. Let’s stop feeling pity for millionaire athletes every time they have to deal with a bit of adversity," the fan tweeted.

However, Liam Broady remained steadfast in his stance.

"Don't think it's very hard to just speak to people with respect mate. Now shut your mouth," Broady stated, adding a winking emoji.