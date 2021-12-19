WATCH: Alexander Zverev returns to training ahead of the upcoming season

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev is back on the court and was recently spotted training ahead of the 2022 tennis season. The German hit the net along with one of the members of his coaching staff and another individual.

Alexander Zverev enjoyed a phenomenal season in 2021. Despite not winning a Grand Slam title, the German lifted six ATP titles, including two Masters trophies. He won the 2021 ATP Finals for the second time in his career, finishing the year with a career-high ranking of World No. 3.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis The 2021 season of ATP Top 4: Alexander Zverev



🏆 6 titles

🥇 Olympic champion

✨ ATP Finals

💪 2 Masters 1000

▪️ 0 final lost

▪️ 58 wins - 15 defeats (79% wins)

▪️ World No.3 The 2021 season of ATP Top 4: Alexander Zverev 🏆 6 titles🥇 Olympic champion✨ ATP Finals💪 2 Masters 1000▪️ 0 final lost▪️ 58 wins - 15 defeats (79% wins)▪️ World No.3 https://t.co/HXRDedXXTg

Zverev's best moment came at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he bagged the gold medal for his nation. His win over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics meant that the Serbian could not complete a Golden Slam.

Zverev didn't participate in the Davis Cup Finals and was last seen on court at the 2021 ATP Finals. However, he began his training for the upcoming season on Saturday. In a recent video, Zverev could be seen warming up and hitting some forehands on the court.

Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals 2021

Alexander Zverev trains on the beach in Monaco ahead of the 2022 tennis season

Apart from spending some time on the court, Alexander Zverev is currently training on the beach in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals 2021

The World No. 3 posted some pictures on Instagram from his training sessions on the beach where he can be seen catching and throwing a ball. In the caption, he highlighted how training at the beach makes him feel good.

"Training’s better at the beach," Zverev captioned the post.

Not only training, Zverev also has a keen interest in playing different sports on the beach. In one of his earlier Instagram posts, the German could be spotted playing beach volleyball with a few of his friends.

"Time to get back to reality," wrote Zverev in the caption of the post playing beach volleyball.

His height gives Zverev an edge when the ball is tossed up, which he can then hit with a lot of power. This was clear from the picture he posted.

In the past couple of years, Zeverv has found plenty of success on the tour. His next goal is to win a Major.

Also Read Article Continues below

He is one of the favorites to win at the Australian Open next year and will hope to finally end his Grand Slam drought in 2022.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya