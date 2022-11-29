WATCH: Rafael Nadal performs his trademark service ritual as early as 8 years old

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has a unique service action and an elaborate service ritual. Recently, a video of an eight-year-old Nadal going through his service motion has emerged.

The 36-year-old is currently on a whirlwind tour of Latin America with World No. 3 Casper Ruud. The duo have played a series of exhibition matches in Buenos Aires (Argentina), Belo Horizonte (Brazil), and Quito (Ecuador) in the last six days. Nadal played against Alejandro Tabillo in another exhibition in Santiago, Chile, during this tour.

Over the years, Nadal's service has evolved, but his elaborate service ritual has remained virtually unchanged since he first emerged on tour two decades ago. Recently, a video of an eight-year-old Rafael Nadal dated 28.09.1994 has emerged.

Here's the video of the young Spaniard nearly three decades ago going through his elaborate service ritual:

On Sunday, Nadal and Ruud squared off in their third singles exhibition of their Latin American tour.

Struggling to come to terms with the high altitude (2800 feet) of the Ecuadorean capital, Nadal succumbed in straight sets (6-4, 6-4). Nevertheless, the duo had a lot of fun on the court, enthralling a packed house.

Here's a video of a fun exchange between Nadal and Ruud in Quito:

Nadal and Ruud are set to play another exhibition in Bogota (Colombia) tonight before their tour ends in Mexico City on December 1.

Rafael Nadal delighted as Spain open FIFA World Cup campaign with resounding win

Rafael Nadal is an avid football fan.

Widely considered one of the best players to pick up a tennis racquet, Rafael Nadal is also a keen football fan.

A few days ago, while waiting to catch a late-night flight from Belo Horizonte (Brazil) to Quito (Ecuador), the Spaniard flaunted his football skills with Ruud in a near-empty airport.

Nadal is also closely following Spain's exploits in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Furia Roja opened their campaign for a second title with a resounding 7-0 win over Costa Rica.

Following the win, Rafael Nadal remarked:

"Spain started the World Cup in the best possible way; it's only the first game, although it's always exciting to start like this."

The 2010 champions looked on course for the knockouts when they led Germany 1-0 in their second game with seven minutes to go. However, Niclas Fullkrug kept Die Mannschaft's campaign alive by forcing a share of the spoils.

Spain (4) remain in pole position to win the group. They take on Japan (3) in their last game on Thursday, while Germany (1) will take on Costa Rica (3).

