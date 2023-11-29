Ana Ivanovic recently treated her fans on social media to a rare glimpse of her hitting the court.

The former Serbian tennis player, known for her powerful baseline game, chose clay as her surface. She uncorked some impressive forehands in the video shared on her social media account.

“Endless love,” the 36-year-old wrote on her Instagram story.

She also shared a couple of pictures from her practice session.

“It’s more than just a sport #tennis,” Ana Ivanovic captioned the post on X.

Ivanovic enjoyed a highly successful career. On the junior circuit, she reached the final of the 2004 girls’ Wimbledon event. She also won five ITF trophies during the season. Just a year later, Ivanovic announced herself on the WTA tour by clinching her maiden WTA title at the 2005 Canberra International, aged just 17.

She also made her Grand Slam quarterfinal debut by reaching the last eight of the French Open the same year. In 2006, the Serb lifted her first 1000-level (Tier I) trophy in Canada.

Ana Ivanovic soared to even greater heights in 2007, reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open but lost the title to two-time defending champion Justine Henin. The Serb, who broke into the world’s Top 10 for the very first time after her run in Paris, also made an appearance in the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships. She bowed out against eventual champion Venus Williams at the event.

Ana Ivanovic additionally won three titles in 2007, including a second 1000-level trophy at the German Open. Thanks to her tremendous run, Ivanovic qualified for the year-end championships as well and made the semifinals.

The former player’s best season, however, came in 2008. Ivanovic kicked off her campaign with a run that led her to her second Grand Slam final at the Australian Open, where she faced defeat to Maria Sharapova. The Serb did one better at the French Open and hoisted her first and only Major title at the claycourt Slam by downing Dinara Safina. The Indian Wells Open and the Linz Open were two other titles she added to her cabinet that season.

Ana Ivanovic was, however, unable to replicate her 2008 results in the seasons that followed. While she clinched seven other titles, including two at the Elite Trophy (2010, 2011), she failed to make an impact at Grand Slam events. Her best results came in the semifinals of the 2015 French Open and the quarterfinals of the 2012 US Open and the 2014 Australian Open.

In December 2016, the then 29-year-old announced her retirement from tennis, following an injury absence. She retired with 15 tour-level titles to her name.

Ana Ivanovic is married to former German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger

Ana Ivanovic started dating German football icon Bastian Schweinsteiger in 2014. Schweinsteiger scripted a noteworthy career as a footballer, representing clubs such as Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Chicago Fire. He was also a part of Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup winning squad.

After two years of relationship, Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger exchanged vows in July 2016, just months before the former World No. 1 announced her decision to draw the curtain on her tennis career.

The couple has since welcomed three children together – two sons born in 2018 and 2019, and their third child born in 2023.