WATCH: Andrey Rublev's emotional celebration with his team following win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in Madrid Open 2024 final

Andrey Rublev was overcome with emotion while celebrating his win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the 2024 Madrid Open final alongside his team.

Seventh seed Rublev defeated Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in two hours and 47 minutes to win his first Madrid Open title. This win also marked the Russian's second ATP Masters 1000 title, his first one being the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters title.

With his win over Auger-Aliassime, Rublev improved his record to 8-1 in deciding sets this year and 5-1 in head-to-head match-ups against the Canadian. This was also the World No.6's 16th tour-level title and his second title in 2024, following his earlier triumph at the Hong Kong Open in January.

On his way to the championship match, Andrey Rublev defeated the likes of Facundo Bagnis, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Tallon Griekspoor, Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, and Taylor Fritz in the semifinal.

After securing the final point to clinch the final match, Rublev had dropped to the ground in elation. He then went onto meet Felix Auger-Aliassime at the net before turning to embrace his team in the stands, and was seen becoming visibly emotional.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Andrey Rublev on his Madrid Open win: "The most proud title of my career"

Andrey Rublev with his trophy at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Following his win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the 2024 Madrid Open, Andrey Rublev stated that this was the "most proud" title of his career.

"I would say this is the most proud title of my career. I was almost dead every day. I was not sleeping at night. The last three, four days I didn't sleep," Rublev said [via ATPTour.com].

Rublev sad that he managed to secure the title despite battling an illness and sleep deprivation for the past three to four days which made the win even more special to him.

"I have no words. If you knew what I had been through in the past nine days you would not imagine that I would be able to win a title. I'm incredibly happy. That one week changed everything because now it looks like I was not losing the last weeks in the first round!" he added.

This ATP Masters 1000 win propelled Andrey Rublev up two spots in the ATP World Rankings, elevating him from World No.8 to World No.6. His next tournament will be the 2024 Italian Open. Last year, the Russian reached the fourth round in Rome before being defeated by Yannick Hanfmann.