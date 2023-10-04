WATCH: Andy Murray gets into umpire chair, tests it ahead of Shanghai Masters 1R clash

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray put the umpire's chair to the test at the Shanghai Masters ahead of his first-round match.

Currently competing in the Asian tennis swing, Murray is preparing for his first-round match at the 2023 Shanghai Masters after recent early exits at the Zhuhai Championships and the China Open.

During one of his training sessions on the court, the Brit took a curious detour by hopping into the umpire's chair and testing its functionality. He remarked on the view and even checked the microphone.

The 36-year-old has been a tremendous source of inspiration and motivation worldwide after battling through injuries and diligently working to regain his top form.

With 30 wins out of 45 matches, Murray boasts title wins at multiple challenger series events in Nottingham, Surbiton, and Aix-En-Provence, France. He secured a runner-up finish at the Qatar Open in Doha.

The Brit has also been involved in some scintillating marathon wins on the main tour. He put up brilliant performances at the start of the year, outlasting opponents such as Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis in best-of-five matches at the Australian Open.

However, his run in Melbourne ended in the third round at the hands of Roberto Bautista Agut.

Murray's recent performance at the Zhuhai Championships in China allowed him to climb a spot in the ATP rankings, which were updated on Monday (September 25). Participating in his first tournament since the US Open, Murray secured a victory against Ye Cong Mo before a closely contested three-set battle against Aslan Karatsev. This second-round showing propelled him back into the top 40, where he currently stands at No. 40 with a total of 1,085 ranking points

Andy Murray leads Team Great Britain into Davis Cup quarterfinals

2023 China Open - Day 3

Great Britain's impressive performance in the 2023 Davis Cup group stage at Manchester's AO Arena has secured their spot in the quarterfinals.

Team Great Britain, comprising Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, and Neal Skupski, was placed in Group B, alongside Switzerland, France, and Australia.

Their journey began with a 2-1 victory over Australia on September 13, which was followed by a similar scoreline against Switzerland on September 15, with Andy Murray contributing a crucial singles win against Leandro Riedi. The decisive match against France ended in a 2-1 triumph.

Looking ahead, Great Britain will head to Malaga, Spain, in November for the quarterfinals, where they will face Novak Djokovic's Serbia, who secured second place in Group C. The other quarterfinal matchups include Canada vs. Finland, the Czech Republic vs. Australia, and Italy vs. the Netherlands.