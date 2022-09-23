Watch: Andy Murray hysterically uses Novak Djokovic's gluten-free diet to introduce him at 2022 Laver Cup Gala

The day has finally arrived for which fans around the world have been waiting ever since it was announced that Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray will team up for the fifth edition of the 2022 Laver Cup. Today also marks the day that Federer will step onto the court for one last time as a professional when he partners with Nadal for a doubles match.

The tennis world was thrilled to see the four legends practice together yesterday before they proceeded to the grand Gala event and dinner, all draped in black tuxedoes. That's where players usually introduce each other on stage for the crowd in attendance. In a hilarious moment, Murray brought up Djokovic's famous gluten-free diet while introducing him, leaving even the Serb in splits.

"Going wild on vegetable smoothies, he’s gluten-free, it’s 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic," Murray said.

Novak Djokovic, who often credits his strict diet for his success, switched to gluten-free in 2010 after a doctor pointed out that the Serb was suffering from a food allergy. The tennis icon has since been strictly eating plant-based foods like vegetables, fruits, nuts, and soups. He doesn't consume any dairy products.

"What happened? I've blocked it out" - Roger Federer on Novak Djokovic's recollection of the 2019 Wimbledon final

Team Europe at a 2022 Laver Cup press conference

Ahead of Roger Federer's final professional tennis tournament in London, beginning today, Team Europe attended a press conference where fans saw the Big 4 together for the first and last time. Federer's rivals were asked to pick the most memorable matches against the Swiss legend throughout their careers. While Rafael Nadal picked the 2008 Wimbledon final and the 2017 Australian Open final, Novak Djokovic recalled the epic five-set final at Wimbledon 2019.

The two players went on to exchange a few words in laughter as Federer jokingly stated that he had completely forgotten about the match. It was the match where the Serb saved two match points to win the championship and prevent Federer from lifting his 21st Major.

Djokovic: Well, I'll pick my first Grand Slam finals, US Open 2007. I lost that match.

Federer: He's being nice now (laughter). Thank you, Novak.

Djokovic: I haven't finished. (Laughter)

Federer: We are going to get to the other 20-plus matches. (Laughter)

Djokovic: That was the first Grand Slam final obviously, was remarkable experience for me at the time. Kind of the first match that allowed me to believe that I belonged to that level. 2019, sorry, Roger, finals of Wimbledon.

Federer: What happened? I've blocked it out. (Laughter)

