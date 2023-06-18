Andy Murray's wife and kids gave him a warm surprise as lifted his third Challenger title this year at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham.

On Sunday, June 18, Surbiton Trophy winner Andy Murray featured in his second straight Challenger final at the Rothesay Open. The summit clash saw the former World No. 1 get the better of France’s Arthur Cazaux in straight sets 6-4 6-4.

During his victory speech, the 36-year-old said that he was thrilled with the victory. He stated that he was charged up for his upcoming appearance at the ATP 500 Queen’s Club Championships. The Brit also expressed that he was excited to head back home with the trophy to celebrate Father’s Day with his kids.

“I’ll get back home tonight. See my kids for Father’s Day. Yeah. So hopefully I’ll get in before their bedtime and get a rest day tomorrow and get pumped for Queen’s,” Andy Murray said.

Murray married his partner of 18 years Kim Sears in 2015, and the couple have since welcomed four children together. The three-time Grand Slam champion was unaware that his wife and kids were in attendance at the Nottingham event. He was surprised to spot them in the crowd during his speech.

“Oh my God! Oh! I didn’t know they were here. I had no idea they were coming,” he exclaimed.

Murray then recalled that his children missed out on his Surbiton Trophy-winning moment last week, as a rain delay forced them to return home in time for bed.

“They came last week for the final at Surbiton. And they turned up and it started raining. So, then they had to go home for the kids’ bedtime. So, they missed the end of the match,” he said.

Murray was ecstatic that his family could witness his Rothesay Open victory and thanked them for coming.

“So yeah, it’s great that they managed to come today. I don’t know how many of them are here. But thanks. They are all there. Thanks guys,” Murray said.

Andy Murray enters World Top 40 after Rothesay Open victory in Nottingham

Andy Murray at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham

Andy Murray has reentered the top 40 in World rankings for the first time in five years after his Rothesay Open Challenger victory, currently at 38.

The former World No. 1 has struggled with his form in the recent past, which can be attributed mainly to his injuries. In February this year, he dropped to a ranking of World No. 70 but made a quick recovery as the runner-up of the ATP 250 Qatar Open.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has since hit a purple patch on the Challenger circuit. In May 2023, Murray lifted his first Challenger trophy since 2005 at the Aix-en-Provence claycourt event, before his recent grasscourt glory in Surbiton and Nottingham.

Murray will now contest the Queen’s Club Championships, where he is the five-time winner. The Brit will face Australia’s Alex de Minaur in the opening round.

Poll : 0 votes