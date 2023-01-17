Andy Murray has once again proven why he is a great role model for those who look up to him. After spending almost five hours on the court during his first-round match at the 2023 Australian Open on Tuesday, the exhausted Brit still decided to clean his messy bench all by himself.

World No. 66 Murray avenged his 2022 US Open loss against Matteo Berrettini in Melbourne, defeating the 14th-ranked player 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(7), 7-6(6) in four hours and 49 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena.

It was arguably the most highly-anticipated first-round match in Melbourne this year and it lived up to the hype. The Scot even had to save a match point in the deciding set, courtesy of an unforced error from Berrettini.

Soon after the marathon match ended, a video surfaced online in which a drained Murray, with a bloody knee, can be seen picking up his stuff from a visible clutter around his bench. The 35-year-old picked up his socks, wristbands, towels, and other clothes while inquiring about a dustbin with empty water bottles in his hands. The spectators were still there in the stands as they witnessed Murray's heart-winning gesture.

This was the fifth meeting between the two players, with Berrettini leading 3-2 head-to-head. The Italian reached the semifinals in the first Major of the year in 2022, losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal. The last time Andy Murray won a Grand Slam match against a Top-20 player, meanwhile, was in 2017.

"I felt very proud of myself after the match" - Andy Murray

Matteo Berrettini (L) and Andy Murray

Andy Murray registered his 50th win at the Australian Open when he downed Matteo Berrettini in five sets on Tuesday. The three-time Grand Slam champion has struggled with form and a number of injuries over the last few years. However, he exceeded the expectations of his fans by defeating a high-ranked player in the opening round.

In his on-court interview afterwards, a seemingly relieved Murray stated that his hard work paid off and that he was proud of himself.

"I’ll be feeling this this evening and tomorrow, but right now I’m just unbelievably happy, very proud of myself," Murray said. "I’ve put a lot of work into the past few months with my team here to give me the opportunity to perform in stadiums like this and in matches like this against players like Matteo, and it paid off tonight.”

In the second round of the 2023 Australian Open, the Scot awaits the winner of the match between Italy's Fabio Fognini and home favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes