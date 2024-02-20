WATCH: Andy Murray shoots up his arms in celebration after securing 1st win of 2024 at Qatar Open

Andy Murray shot up his arms in celebration during his on-court interview after chalking up his first win of the season at the 2024 Qatar Open.

The Brit's form, or rather the lack thereof, has been a major topic of discussion in the tennis world this year. He was on a six-game losing streak, starting from his Round-of-16 exit against Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Swiss Indoors in Basel last October.

Since then, the former World No. 1 has exited five consecutive competitions in the first round, four of which came in 2024. This included ATP 250 events in Brisbane, Marseille, and Montpellier, along with the Australian Open.

That run is finally over. Murray beat qualifier Alexandre Muller 6-1, 7-6(5) in one hour and 58 minutes to secure his place in the last 16 of the ATP 250 in Doha.

During his post-match on-court interview, Murray reacted to being told that he secured his first win of the season by throwing his arms up in the air and looking upwards.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Murray's form and whether he should consider hanging up his racket. So, perhaps the 36-year-old Brit's celebration, as seen above, also had sarcastic undertones to it, mixed with a tinge of relief.

Andy Murray hopes Qatar Open 1R win is the start of a better run

Despite his on-court struggles, Andy Murray has made it clear multiple times that he is not planning on retiring from the sport any time soon.

The Brit continues to participate in ATP Tour events on merit and has shown glimpses of his world-class ability despite being on a poor run in terms of results. Four of his last six losses went the distance in terms of sets.

Speaking after a much-needed win at the Qatar Open, Murray told reporters (via BBC):

"Obviously the last few months have been tough on the court for me, I've not won many matches and lost a lot of close ones, so I'm delighted to get through. I'm proud I managed to get through the match, get a win and hopefully this is the start of a better run."

Murray's next task is a round two encounter against 18-year-old Jakub Mensik, who is an aggressive baseliner with a strong serve. The Czech teenager saw off World No. 24 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets to set up a second-round date with Murray — a player he hasn't faced on the Tour before.