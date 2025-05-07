WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka & boyfriend Georgios steal the show as duo nail catwalk at Italian Open

Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, were seen doing a catwalk at the Italian Open. The couple has been together for more than a year, and the first time they made their relationship public was by holding hands in Italy in May last year.

Frangulis is a Brazilian race driver and an entrepreneur, and since their announcement of the relationship, he has been present at Sabalenka’s matches to cheer and support her.

The Belarusian won the Mutua Madrid Open for the third time in her career. She defeated World No. 3 Coco Gauff in the final in straight sets. Before that, she reached the final of the Stuttgart Open, where Jelena Ostapenko stopped her from claiming the title.

Sabalenka has been in a great rhythm on clay and has quickly adapted to the surface. She is the top seed at the Italian Open and a favourite to win the title. Last year, she recorded her best appearance in Rome, falling short against Iga Swiatek in the final.

The official Instagram handle of the tournament shared a clip of Sabalenka and her boyfriend doing a catwalk indoors in the vicinity. The couple were seen holding hands in the video, where Sabalenka prompted Frangulis by shaking his hand to do a catwalk, and he followed her lead. The clip was captioned:

“Any time is 𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙬𝙖𝙡𝙠 time 👸🤴”

The World No. 1 has received a first-round bye due to her ranking. She will either face Dayana Yastremska or Anastasia Potapova in the second round on May 9.

Georgios Frangulis penned loving messages for Aryna Sabalenka’s 27th birthday

Aryna Sabalenka at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka turned 27 on May 5. The birthday celebration was doubled with her title win at Madrid. She celebrated both milestones with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis.

The Brazilian had posted three stories on his Instagram on the occasion of Sabalenka’s birthday. The first story featured the couple’s photo in an aircraft, where Sabalenka was smiling and Georgios was pouting. The image was captioned:

"Happy birthday meu amorzão da minha vida (the love of my life) @arynasabalenka"

The second story featured a photo of the couple, where they are at a beach in the bright sunlight, with their eyes closed and in beach attire.

"Te amo (I love you) @arynasabalenka," he captioned the second post.

The third picture featured the couple kissing each other at the courts of the US Open, holding the Grand Slam trophy.

"Keep rocking meu amor (my love) 27th will be even better @arynasabalenka," Georgios wrote on his Instagram story.

Sabalenka will be eyeing her maiden title in Rome, while Frangulis will be by her side, cheering and supporting her.

