  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Aryna Sabalenka
  • WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka, boyfriend Georgios, & team told to vacate their table in amusing prank by popular comedian days after Miami win

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka, boyfriend Georgios, & team told to vacate their table in amusing prank by popular comedian days after Miami win

By Akchhat Bachheti
Modified Apr 01, 2025 02:58 GMT
Ecotrans Ladies Open Berlin 2024 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka and boyfriend Georgios Frangulis at Ecotrans Ladies Open Berlin 2024 - Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka, her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, and her team recently dined out only to be caught in an amusing prank. The Belarusian and her team were abruptly asked to vacate their table as part of the prank.

Ad

Sabalenka last competed at the 2025 Miami Open as a top seed. She defeated Viktoriya Tomova, Elena Ruse, Danielle Collins, Zheng Qinwen, and Jasmine Paolini before getting the better of Jessica Pegula in the final to claim her first Miami Open title.

Sabalenka has expressed her desire to celebrate with her team following her Miami Open triumph. As part of that, she went on a dinner outing with Frangulis and her team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, renowned comedian and prankster Aris Yeager, widely known as 'The European Kid,' approached them at their table.

"Guys, I am not trying to be rude, but this table, there's other people waiting for this table," he said.

Frangulis referred to Sabalenka and replied:

"Do you realize who you're talking to? Do you know who this is? Do you know thay she is like the queen of Miami."
Ad

Yeager bluntly said he didn't care who Sabalenka was and urged them to wrap up quickly. When Frangulis asked him if he worked there, Yeager replied that he didn't but claimed to know the owner, who could secure the table for him. Meanwhile, a lady came and asked:

"Can I help you sir?" (Sabalenka laughs simultaneously).

The prankster explained his intentions, saying:

"I was just saying these people need to wrap it up. I've been waiting for the specific table."
Ad

The World No. 1 seemed unfazed and offered Yeager something to eat.

"You want to have a snack?"

Watch the video shared below:

Ad

Sabalenka later shared the clip on her Instagram story:

"This rich kid ....," she wrote.
Aryna Sabalenka&#039;s Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @arynasabalenka)
Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @arynasabalenka)

Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, is a Brazilian entrepreneur who frequently accompanies her during her matches. Frangulis supported the Belarusian throughout her Miami Open campaign and celebrated with her following her triumph.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka currently holds a 23-4 win-loss record this season

Aryna Sabalenka at Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 12 - Image Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka at Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 12 - Image Source: Getty

Sabalenka has had an impressive season, winning 23 of her total 27 matches. The World No. 1 began the season with a triumphant run at the Brisbane International, defeating Polina Kudermetova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

Ad

She also had a strong campaign later at the Australian Open, finishing as the runner-up. However, she couldn't win the Major for the third-straight time, falling to Madison Keys in the final.

The 26-year-old couldn't impress during the Middle Eastern swing, facing a second-round exit at the Qatar Open followed by a third-round exit at the Dubai Duty Free Championships.

Aryna Sabalenka returned with a dominant campaign at the BNP Paribas Open. She eventually reached the final but fell to teenager Mirra Andreeva before winning her 19th singles title following her triumphant run in Miami.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी