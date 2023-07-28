WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka shares exclusive look into 'a day in her life'

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka recently shot a 'day in the life' vlog and gave her fans a glimpse of her daily routine.

The Belarusian has had an impressive 2023 season so far. At the beginning of the year, the 25-year-old beat Elena Rybakina in the final to win her maiden Grand Slam, the 2023 Australian Open. She also won the Madrid Open beating Iga Swiatek in the final. At Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Sabalenka lost in the semifinals, on both occasions.

On Friday (July 28), Aryna Sabalenka documented her daily routine and posted it on social media.

The Belarusian was in Florida and practiced at the Evert Academy of Grandview Preparatory School, and even hit the gym there. The Grand Slam winner provided a glimpse of her daily life, which involved her driving to a practice session and hitting the gym.

"Every day routine," the Belarusian captioned her Instagram post.

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Sabalenka lost to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the semifinals. Following her exit, the Belarusian deservingly took some time off and went on a shopping spree.

Soon after her Wimbledon defeat, the 28-year-old revealed that she had bought a couple of items from Hermes.

"There's no Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Iga Swiatek era yet" - Tennis analyst

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Due to their individual success in tennis, the trio of Aryna Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Rybakina, have been called the 'Big - 3' of women's tennis, by many in the tennis world. However, tennis analyst Gill Gross recently opined that their era has yet to come and hence it is too early to label the trio the 'Big 3'.

The term is usually associated with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. However, due to their recent individual impressive performances, the top-3 ranked women players are also given that iconic tag.

"Like there's no Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, and Iga Swiatek era yet, it's just in 2023, that's the best, that's that's a good way to look at it," Gross said.

"They're all young, they're all under 25. But yeah, it is a very short period of time that they have been at the top," he added.

Swiatek has won four Grand Slam singles titles, including three French Open titles. On the other hand, Rybakina won the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and also reached the final of the 2023 Australian Open, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka.