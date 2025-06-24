WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka & team put on incredible show with their dancing skills ahead of Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka showed off her moves as she bonded with her coaching team ahead of her Wimbledon campaign. Known for her dancing skills and effervescent personality off the court, the Belarusian let some steam off and enjoyed her downtime by making a dance video.

The team, consisting of coach Anton Dubrov and trainer Jason Stacey, are seen not just in the player's box but numerous times in Sabalenka's feed as well, as they engage in fun activities. Dubrov joined The World No. 1 in 2020, prior to which he was her hitting partner, and they share a very close bond. Stacy, on the other hand, started working with her much earlier and was on and off since 2018.

The 27-year-old posted a new dance video on TikTok on June 25, to show how they share a playful dynamic outside professional roles. The trio shared their performance in a trending remix of Daddy Yankee's song Gasolina and the popular Four Seasons track Beggin' which was popularised by Maneskin.

"They're getting a little *too* good at this," Sabalenka captioned the Tiktok post on Tuesday.

Keeping aside her occasional outbursts, Aryna Sabalenka ensures to acknowledge the efforts of her team, who help her in her journey.

Aryna Sabalenka on picking songs for her and team's TikTok dances

Aryna Sabalenka at the Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka spoke candidly about the fun moments she shares with her team when they are not working. She revealed that her coaching team loves dancing, hence dancing is their go-to way to enjoy their off time.

In an interview with Tennis.com, she revealed that she doesn't have to convince them to dance with her.

"They actually love to dance. They even gave me a certificate for five dances. Right, Andrei?" she said, turning to Vasilevski, her hitting partner.

However, she added that she is in charge of picking the songs and finds way to embarrass them sometimes.

"I get to choose any dance I want. I actually wanted them to do the chicken banana dance, but I didn't want to embarrass them too much. Now I'll think of another fun dance," she added.

On the tennis side of things, she was seen training with fellow World No. 1, Jannik Sinner to kick off her Wimbledon campaign. Sabalenka is going into Wimbledon with high hopes and a win-loss ratio of 28:17 on grass. Being a two-time semifinalist at the tournament, she is also a top contender for the title and is training to get another shot at a Grand Slam title this year.

