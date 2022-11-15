Watch: Ball boy corrects Novak Djokovic when approached by Serb to accompany him onto the court at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic was in action at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin on Monday, taking on Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening match. On his way to the court before the contest, the 35-year-old was spotted approaching the wrong ball kid to accompany him to the court.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion entered the arena and offered his hands to the kid on his left, who was taken aback and quickly corrected Djokovic to the kid on the other side. The Serb briskly shifted his direction and marched onto the court with his assigned ball kid, all while sporting an amusing grin, which conceivably reflected on the rather embarrassing moment.

The match commentator, who witnessed the act, induced a bit of an ironic tone to her words and said:

"He needs the right kid to take on court... does so much right does Novak!"

Interestingly, the World No. 8's opponent Tsitsipas was also guilty of messing up his entrance. Rather than approaching the wrong kid, the World No. 3 completely forgot about even lending his hands to the mascot.

Novak Djokovic eases past Stefanos Tsitsipas at 2022 Nitto ATP Finals

Seventh seed Novak Djokovic locked horns with Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 ATP Finals on Monday. The second fixture in the Red Group saw the former World No. 1 outclass Tsitsipas in straight sets, with the Serbian registering a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion took full control of the first set as the second seed struggled to find the rhythm in his backhand shots. While Tsitsipas seemed to be in better touch coming into the second set, he could not make the most of it as he was edged by the 35-year-old in the tie-break.

With the win, Djokovic sits on top of the Red Group and will next face sixth seed Andrey Rublev on Tuesday. The Russian comes into the match on the back of a convincing defeat of Daniil Medvedev in his opening encounter. The head-to-head record between the two stands at 1-1. Their most recent meeting came in the Serbia Open final, where Rublev defeated the home favorite 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-0 to win the title.

The winner of Tuesday's match will be in a strong position to seal their place in the semifinals of the ATP Finals.

